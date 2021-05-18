Unemployment in UK falls as businesses prepare for easing lockdown





Britain’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell again to 4.8% between January and March, a period the country spent under strict COVID lockdown, and hires rose again in April, according to data released Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters mostly expected the unemployment rate to stay at 4.9%. The data adds to signs that the UK labor market has not suffered the dreaded blow at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in large part due to the government’s massive job subsidy program. The number of people with jobs jumped by 84,000 in the first quarter of 2021, the first increase since the onset of the coronavirus crisis and a larger increase than the poll’s median forecast of a rise of 50,000. Those classified as unemployed fell by 121,000 people. However, the inactivity rate – measuring people not looking for work – has risen to an all-time high for men. Separate data for April showed further improvement in the labor market, with the number of employees on corporate payrolls in Britain increasing by 97,000 from March as companies adapt to the lifting of relative restrictions to coronaviruses. This reduced the drop in the number of employees from February 2020, before the pandemic hit Britain, to 772,000, the Bureau for National Statistics said. The data has sounded with data suggesting a resumption in hiring as the UK economy emerges from its third coronavirus lockdown thanks to rapid progress in the country’s COVID vaccination program. Read more “With many businesses reopening, the recent pick-up in vacancies continued in April, particularly in sectors such as hospitality and entertainment,” said Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics. However, there are signs that employers will find it difficult to fill vacancies with large numbers of foreign workers no longer in the country after many businesses have intermittently closed and reopened over the past year, and as a result. of Brexit. Read more The aggregate measure of wage growth in Britain increased less sharply in the three months ending March, with total compensation including bonuses increasing 4.0% year on year from 4.5% during the three months to February. The ONS said total wage growth, corrected for the decline in the number of lower-paying and part-time jobs that have been hit hard by the pandemic, stood at 2.5%. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

