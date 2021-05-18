Back Market raises $ 335 million for its refurbished device market, now valued at $ 3.2 billion – TechCrunch

French Startup Rear market – a market for refurbished electronics – raised a $ 335 million Series D funding round led by General Atlantic. The current funding round values ​​the startup – which says it now has 5 million customers worldwide – at $ 3.2 billion, the company said. It will use the funding to expand into new markets.

At a time when mobile phone makers are seeing declining sales due to slower renewal cycles and fewer features added to newer models, Back Market offers another alternative for people who don’t want to pay the full tank. price for a device that could still be. in good condition and new to the user, otherwise quite new itself.

Consumers can buy refurbished smartphones at different prices, with the stock ranging from older models to recently released devices. Prices vary depending on the model and condition of the device. Other inventory includes laptops, tablets, headphones, game consoles, and other consumer electronics and gadgets.

The business is also part of what you might more generally call the circular economy, where people recycle items in the retail market to extend their lives.

Good second-hand sales are of course nothing new, but in recent years the wide availability of new and inexpensive products has taken consumers into the habit of thinking that second-hand items have a lot of appeal or interest. of value – test sites now focus on second-hand products like eBay now quite dominated by new items. However, the concept has regained strength and credibility in the last year of the pandemic, a time when people are looking to save money, with many thinking about the role they play in this world of ours. , perhaps helping to put a little less. of our plastic and other waste in it.

Our goal now goes beyond making the renewed technology a viable option, ”said Back Markets CEO Thibaud Hug de Larauze in a statement. declaration. “We want to make it the first choice for electronics purchases. The support and trust of these leading funds, along with our growing customer base, marks an important milestone in the Back Markets journey, and more importantly for the renovated industry as a whole.

Nonetheless, he estimates that new device sales represent a $ 1.5 trillion market globally. In other words, the opportunity is great (so much to disrupt!) But also quite formidable, which is why those who focus on second-hand products as a big company try to improve their quality of play, as does Back Market.

The environmental aspect has been one of the reasons for Generation Investment Management in this cycle: the firm co-founded by Al Gore invests with a philosophy of sustainability.

“Back Markets’ transparent and trusted approach enables consumers to change their buying behavior by making it easier, safer and more affordable to purchase refurbished products,” added Shalini Rao, Director of Growth Equities , Generation Investment Management, in a press release. “We look forward to supporting Back Market as it doubles in the US and around the world. The world generates more than 50 million tonnes of electronic waste every year. Back Market offers an alternative that has the potential to radically change unsustainable consumption patterns. “

Back Market does not directly repackage devices. Instead, third-party companies act as supply partners for Back Market. They list their inventory on the market and find customers more easily. It is essentially the “market” of the Back Market (which is not a black market after all but just a play on the idea). In total, 1,500 companies sell devices on the platform.

Generation Investment Management has also participated in the current funding cycle as well as existing investors Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Agla Ventures, Eurazeo and daphni.

Back Market also invests heavily in merchant services, spare parts supply and quality control. The idea is that you need to make sure that the device will perform as expected if you buy it through Back Market.

The company claims that the overall rate of defective products is now 5%, there is a guarantee of defect included with every purchase.

While Back Market started out in Europe, it is now active in 13 different markets including the United States and Japan. Then, the startup plans to launch in Canada, Greece, Sweden and Slovakia.

We are thrilled to support Back Market, a category defining company that is reshaping and growing the remanufactured electronics market globally, ”said Chris Caulkin, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer for EMEA, General Atlantic, in a press release. “Back Market has built a strong consumer brand focused on quality, durability, convenience and affordability. We look forward to working with Thibaud, Quentin, Vianney and the entire Back Market team as they accelerate their expansion into new categories and geographies.