Valor announces the launch of exchange traded products (ETP) Cardano and Polkadot

Two new exchange products (“ETP”), Valor Cardano ( ADA) SEK and Valor Polkadot ( DOT) SEC , will allow institutions and individuals to invest in these tokens as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker

Trade in Valor Cardano ( ADA) SEK will start on the Nordic Growth Market on May 18, 2021 , with Valor Polkadot ( DOT) SEC should follow later in the month

ZUG, Switzerland, May 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Valor Structured Products Inc. (“ Value“) , a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF) and issuer of investment products focused on digital assets, announced the launch of its ETP Cardano (ADA) (VALOR CARDANO SEK – CH1114178796) on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) on May 18, 2021. Valor also plans to launch Valor’s Polkadot ETP (VALOR POLKADOT SEK – CH1114178770) on the NGM exchange later this month. Both products allow investors to gain exposure to popular digital assets in an easy and secure way, through their bank or broker.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake open-source blockchain platform that facilitates decentralized applications and peer-to-peer transactions through its native token, ADA. With a research-driven approach and an emphasis on security, scalability and programmability, Cardano’s development has been propelled over the past year. This growing interest in the effectiveness of proof-of-stake blockchains has seen its ADA token move to the fourth digital asset in terms of market capitalization over the past week.1.

Spotted is a next-generation blockchain protocol that enables interoperability and scalability for multiple blockchains. An open-source project founded by the Web3 Foundation Polkadot’s native token, DOT, performs three essential functions: providing network governance, operating the network through staking, and supporting the creation of parachains, specialized blockchains that connect to Polkadot.

Both are among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world in terms of capitalization2, with Cardano currently at USD $ 65 billion and Polkadot to USD $ 37 billion.

By gaining exposure to digital assets through Valor, investors benefit from the standardization, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each exchange-traded Valor product that is bought and sold on the exchange, Valor purchases the equivalent amount of the underlying digital assets, which means that the products are fully guaranteed at all times.

“Following the success of our Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, we have had increasing investor demand for other digital asset products,” said the CEO of Valor. Diana biggs. “With the growing development and understanding of these technologies, we are delighted to offer investors the most cost effective and secure way to access investments in innovative protocols such as Cardano and Polkadot.”

“It’s great to see the progress Diana biggs, CEO of Valor, and the team is about to launch another innovative product in public markets. Cardano is a leading player in the crypto space with its blockchain focused on actors of change. It’s new in that he’s differentiated himself and found a niche that he controls. However, for investors it is sometimes difficult to access these opportunities due to regulatory constraints related to the difficulty in navigating the crypto landscape, ”said Wouter Witvoet, CEO of DeFi Technologies. “Valor, which is part of DeFi, removes these constraints by providing easy access to crypto assets through your regular brokerage accounts. We are excited to see market adoption and the response to another great product coming out of the family. . “

About the new Valor ETPs

Valor Cardano SEK (ISIN: CH1114178796) and Valor Polkadot SEK (ISIN: CH1114178770) are the fully hedged passive investment product with Cardano’s native token, ADA, and Polkadot’s native token, DOT, as underlying assets. The new Valor ETPs, available in Swedish kronor, will be traded on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM), a regulated exchange of Stockholm, Sweden, under the local symbols VALOR CARDANO SEK and VALOR POLKADOT SEK. Available for purchase through banks or brokers in the same way as any other security, ETPs remove the mystery, complexity, and ADA and DOT investment and custody costs that have so far hampered adoption. widespread use of digital assets and decentralized finance.

About Valor

Valor Structured Products Inc. issues publicly traded financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure manner. Founded in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI). For more information on Valor, visit www.valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that operates with the goal of increasing shareholder value by building and managing assets in the decentralized financial sector. For more information visit https://defi.tech/

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies of business opportunities; the offer and negotiation of the Cardano ETP of Valor and of the Polkadot ETP on the NGM; and the merits or potential returns from such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified through the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “planned” , “estimates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not foresee”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or indicate that certain actions, events or results “may “,” could “,” would be “,” could “or” will be taken “,” will occur “or” will be achieved “. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking information. Although the company has attempted to identify material factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors which cause actual results to differ. than anticipated, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS COMMUNICATION

About the Nordic Growth Market

Nordic Growth Markets is one of the leading Nordic exchanges with over 30 years of experience as a dedicated partner for growth companies. Thanks to our marketplaces in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, we offer trading in over 20,000 instruments such as stocks, bonds, AIFs and derivatives. The exchange is a 100% subsidiary of Brse Stuttgart, the first retail exchange in Germany. For more information on the Nordic growth market, visit www.ngm.se .

Related links

The Valor ETP data sheets, the Key Information Documents (KIDs), the Final Terms and the prospectus are available, subject to applicable securities laws, via the Issuer’s website: www.valour.com .

Warning

Investing in exchange traded products is subject to risk. Emerging asset classes such as digital assets may be more sensitive and prone to volatility than traditional asset classes and investors should be fully aware of the potential risks. This material is distributed for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. For more information, please consult the corresponding product documentation at www.valour.com .

Notes to Editors

Valor is founded by a recognized and pioneering team with decades of experience in both investment banking and emerging technologies. They include: Johan Wattenstrm, who created and listed the world’s first digital asset ETP on Nasdaq Nordic, in 2015 Olivier Roussy Newton , who founded and was the first to list a digital asset mining company – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd . – on the Toronto Stock Exchange, in 2017 Creating ETPs based on digital assets is devilishly complicated, due to regulations, the need to get clearing and approval from the exchange, and programming requirements. This is why there are only a handful of other companies Europe that offer digital asset-based ETPs (one of which was created by Johan (see above)). What sets Valor apart is to offer digital asset ETPs with the most competitive management fees, tighter buy / sell spreads, 100% support and unmatched market building experience.



1https://coinmarketcap.com 2Coinmarketcap.com

SOURCE Structured Products Valor Inc.