Which provinces have plans to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

As the supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases across the country, most provinces and territories have released details on who can expect to receive a vaccine in the coming weeks.

Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still provisional.

Provinces initially suspended administration of AstraZeneca injections to people under the age of 55 based on advice from an advisory committee, but their recommendation changed on April 23 to state that the shot is safe for anyone aged 30 and over.

More than 655,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the global vaccine sharing alliance known as COVAX, are expected to arrive and be distributed to provinces this week, but most provinces have already announced plans to put them on ice in reserve for the second doses. .

For its part, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 years and older on May 5.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says nearly 50% of eligible adults in Canada have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

He says that by the summer, Canada will have enough vaccines for every eligible resident to receive their first dose, and by September, it will have enough doses to ensure everyone is fully immunized.

Here is a list of vaccination plans across Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador

Everyone in the province aged 12 and over can now make an appointment for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Scotland

Nova Scotia is stopping use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose.

The Ministry of Health says “the decision is based on great caution” due to an observed increase in the rare blood clotting disease linked to this vaccine.

The department also says it has enough mRNA vaccine to immunize people aged 40 and over, and that it will postpone anyone who was scheduled to receive AstraZeneca to be inoculated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna instead. timely”.

People aged 35 and over can make appointments for Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.

Reservations began on May 17 for appointments for vaccines for people aged 30 to 34, with the province reporting that it administered 430,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, with 39,235 people receiving their second dose.

Prince Edward Island

In Prince Edward Island, residents as young as 16 can reserve a COVID-19 vaccine.

People 16 years of age and older who have certain underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, and eligible members of their household may also be vaccinated.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, all residents 30 years of age and over can make appointments for a vaccine.

People 16 years of age and over who have two or more chronic conditions are also eligible.

Quebec

In Quebec, all residents 18 years of age and over can make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination.

The provincial health minister said Quebecers aged 12 to 17 will be offered a first dose of COVID-19 by the end of June and will be fully vaccinated when they return to school in September. .

Ontario

All Ontario adults can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting May 18.

People who turn 18 in 2021 can reserve Pfizer-BioNTech photos.

Appointments for children aged 12 to 17 can be booked from the week of May 31.

The province aims to have all eligible Ontarians fully immunized by the end of September.

The province is distributing vaccines to regions on a per capita basis, after two weeks of sending half of its vaccine supply to hot spots for COVID-19 infections.

Ontario has stopped using AstraZeneca for the first injections due to an increased risk of vaccine-related rare blood clotting syndrome. Officials say a second dose plan for AstraZeneca beneficiaries is in the works.

Manitoba

Manitoba uses Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for all people 18 years of age and over. These are available through a few channels, including the so-called supersites in larger communities. Health officials plan to continue to gradually reduce the minimum age to 12 no later than May 21.

The province also allows anyone 40 years of age and over to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at pharmacies and medical clinics, subject to availability. People between the ages of 30 and 39 can get the vaccine if they have certain underlying health conditions such as chronic liver failure or severe obesity.

Saskatchewan

Residents of Saskatchewan aged 20 and over can now make their first appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

All adults – those 18 and over – in the Far North, as well as frontline workers with proof of employment, are also eligible.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, eligibility will extend to 16 and over for the entire province.

Starting today, anyone 85 years of age and over, or anyone who received their first dose of vaccine before February 15, can reserve their second dose.

Those diagnosed with cancer and recipients of a solid organ transplant will receive an eligibility letter by mail which will allow them priority access to a second dose.

The province previously expanded its vaccine delivery plan for people in more vulnerable groups to include all pregnant women and 16 and 17-year-olds considered clinically extremely vulnerable.

Saskatchewan has also lowered the age at which people can get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 from 55.

The province says all Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 will be eligible for vaccination by May 20.

There are drive-thru and walk-in immunization clinics in communities across the province.

Alberta

Every Albertan aged 12 and over is now eligible for a vaccine.

For the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the province has lowered the minimum age to 30 years. However, she reserves the remainder of the supply for the second doses when people are eligible. Officials say the second dose will be given 12 weeks after the first.

More than 250 pharmacies offer immunizations. Ten physician clinics across the province are also providing injections as part of a pilot project.

About 15,000 workers at 136 meat-packing plants across the province can also get vaccinated at clinics, pharmacies and on-site clinics.

Alberta has said it is extending the time between the first dose and the second to four months. But some cancer patients, transplant recipients, and anyone treated with an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody such as Rituximab may reserve a second dose 21 to 28 days after the first.

British Columbia

People who have received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to choose their second injection within four months in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry said 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will expire at the end of June and are reserved for people who may not be able to get an mRNA vaccine, like the one manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech.

But she says more information expected by the first week of June from a UK study on the effectiveness of switching to the second dose vaccine will be shared with residents of British Columbia.

“You will have the option of receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca and we have stocks coming to be able to support that,” she said on Monday. Or you can take the information once we have it and make your own decision. on what you want to do. your second dose. “

Henry says that an increase in vaccine supply in the coming weeks means everyone can expect to see their second dose increased.

Details on the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 are expected to be announced later this week.

Nunavut

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Michael Patterson said Nunavut has placed an order for doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the federal government to immunize people aged 12 to 17 in the territory.

The Moderna vaccine is currently the only one available in Nunavut.

Nunavut has opened up vaccination to anyone 18 years of age and over.

It also offers photos to shift workers coming from southern Canada.

The territory expected to complete its rollout of first and second dose vaccines by the end of April.

Northwest Territories

The Northwest Territories now offers COVID-19 vaccinations to youth ages 12 to 17.

The Territory, which only uses the Moderna vaccine, recently traded some of it for doses of the Pfizer product, which Health Canada has now approved for anyone as young as 12 years old.

Yukon

The Yukon government says more than 75% of all eligible adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This equates to 26,242 adults who received their first dose, while the Territory says 23,236 received their second dose.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It said in a statement that vaccine use is increasing in all age groups, with rates ranging from 65% for the first doses in people aged 18 to 29 to 90% in people aged 70 and over. more.

He adds that vaccination clinics will begin soon for young people aged 12 to 17, with the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered before the end of the school year.

The goal is to deliver a second dose by the end of July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 18, 2021.

