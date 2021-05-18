Business
UK labor market grows more than expected as lockdown eases
The UK labor market strengthened more than expected in April as the economy began to emerge from coronavirus restrictions.
The number of people on the payroll increased by 97,000 and vacancies rose by 13%, the Bureau of National Statistics said on Tuesday. The unemployment rate in the first quarter unexpectedly fell to 4.8% as employment jumped 84,000, the first gain since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Job prospects have improved dramatically in recent months, with the government announcing plans to fully reopen the economy by June 21 and then extend wage support for workers on leave until the end. September. He shifted the debate to whenThe Bank of England will begin to tighten monetary policy.
“We are likely to see the number of vacancies increase further,” said Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors. “Some companies may even be unable to find and onboard staff as quickly as needed.”
The central bank now waits Unemployment will peak at just 5.4% in the third quarter from 7.9% previously estimated, despite the economy experiencing its sharpest contraction in three centuries last year.
What our economists say …
“The unemployment rate will decline in the short term, as the demand created by the reopening of the economy will create new jobs, while the leave program protects those who might otherwise have been dismissed. While this is not our base case, the major risk is that viral mutations will delay the easing of restrictions and the recovery will lose momentum. “
–Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for fullREACT.
A separate study released on Tuesday showed that in the long run Britain faces a decade of major changes that could leave it economically on par with Italy instead of leading the pack of European nations. The Resolution Foundation and the Center for Economic Performance atThe London School of Economics has said pandemic, Brexit, climate change targets and a population decline threaten to make the UK poorer in decades to come.
The jobs report also showed:
- The number of vacancies rose to 747,000 in April, the highest number since March 2020
- Accommodation and food services jobs jumped 71% in the month
- The increase in salaried employment in April was the largest since January 2015
- The gain of 84,000 jobs was stronger than the 50,000 expected by economists
- The number of jobless claims, which also include people with low incomes, fell by 15,100 in April
- The number of payrolls is still 772,000 lower than in February 2020 before the pandemic arrived in the UK
- The number of unemployed fell by 121,000 in the first quarter
- Inactivity where people leave the labor market increased by 48,000 for these aged 16 to 64
England took their biggest step back to normal life this week with the reopening of domestic hospitality for the first time in five months. In April, non-essential stores welcomed customers again. In another boost,Amazon Inc. announced last week that it would hire 10,000 more people in the UK
however,Hopes for the strongest economic rebound in decades are overshadowed by India’s highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus, which has been found in dozens of districts across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the latest step in lifting restrictions could be delayed by the outbreak and urged people to get vaccinated.
Unemployment is expected to peak at a much lower level than after previous recessions. This is in large part due to the tens of billions of pounds of public money spent to keep employees on leave on the payroll. Economists assume that only a fraction of 4.2 million people in vacations at the end of March will find himself out of work.
In the hospitality industry, many companies are struggling to fill vacant positions. Bars, restaurants and places of recreation depended heavily on migrant workers, many of whom left the UK during the pandemic. Others are reluctant to return to an industry facing an uncertain future.
Yet the crisis is leaving an uneven mark on the labor market. A major challenge for the government is to get young people back into the labor market, with unemployment among 18-24 year olds double the national average.
Average wages excluding bonuses increased 4.6% in the quarter through March. However, the numbers have been skewed by the loss of lower-paying jobs, and the ONS estimates the underlying growth rate to be around 3%. The pressures on wages and inflation could be fueled by labor shortages.
– With the help of David Goodman
(Updates with the details of the statement.)
