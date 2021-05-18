Phoenix confirms negotiations to sell EU business





Life insurer Phoenix Group has confirmed that it is in advanced discussions on the sale of its European activities. The company released a statement last night (May 18) following press speculation it was looking to sell its European branch in a deal worth up to £ 550million . According to Sky News, the supplier was looking to sell to European Life Group Holding (ELG), a private vehicle backed by US fund Sixth Street, and a deal could be announced this week. Phoenix said a sale will only be considered if it "maximizes shareholder value." He added that discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that a transaction will be completed. Phoenix announced in November that it was evaluating a sale of its European branch. Known as Phoenix Europe, this part of the business covers the life insurance market, with operations in Ireland, Germany and the offshore savings market in the UK. Last year (August 5), Phoenix restructured its UK business model and created five new divisions to drive growth in its retirement business. The five divisions are part of its Open business branch, which manufactures and underwrites long-term savings and retirement products, and supports its legacy branch and the recently acquired ReAssure business. More recently, the group bought the Standard Life brand in February after buying the insurance arm of Standard Life Aberdeen in August 2018 for £ 3.28 billion. SLA is now in the process of changing its name to Abrdn.

