Warsaw Stock Exchange publishes first ESG reporting guidelines





Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) published its first ESG reporting guidelines for listing companies – a 50 pages manual who was developed in collaboration with industry experts. The background: The consumer and business environment in Poland is increasingly concerned with environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, although the lack of standardized reporting mechanisms leaves investors confused about the real extent of the ESG performance of their portfolios. In December 2020, the Warsaw Stock Exchange partnered with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to clarify ESG reporting by bringing in global sustainability-focused consultancy Steward Redqueen to help develop a set of guidelines for listed companies. The final document is now published. These guidelines are not a new standard, they do not replace legal obligations or introduce new indicators, explained Wouter Scheepens, partner of Steward Redqueen. Rather, it is a roadmap that builds on internationally recognized reporting metrics and provides companies with a practical tool to build targeted reporting capacity. The EU directive on non-financial reporting implemented by Polish law since 2017 is taken into account in the new guidelines, as is the regulation on the disclosure of sustainable finance; the regulation on taxonomy in the EU; and the recommendations of the Global Working Group on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. The guidelines also drew on contributions from listed companies, investors and consumers. One stop shop for ESG regulatory information: the document embodies a benchmarking tool for Polish companies at different stages of their ESG journey. At the macro level, these guidelines will inform the transition to a more sustainable economy and increase the attractiveness of investments in the region, Scheepens added. And for Poland, an increasingly responsible consumer and private investor base, a clearer reporting paradigm will help maintain the purpose and value of their financial activity. This is in addition to the monetary gains to be made on an ESG portfolio. ESG integration helps companies manage long-term risks effectively and create value for all stakeholders, including shareholders, noted Izabela Olszewska, GPW board member. She cited a GPW survey from October 2019, which found that almost 90% of investors in Polish financial markets see a correlation between good ESG practice and high performance. For the EBRD, the project aligns with its broader approach to transitioning to a green economy, a green finance initiative that seeks to combine economic development with low carbon emissions and long-term resilience. In Poland, two-thirds of the financing deployed by the EBRD in 2020 is green, noted Grzegorz Zielinski, EBRD director for Central Europe and the Baltic States. We are pleased to partner with GPW on the work on ESG disclosures and in creating relevant guidance on what and how issuers should disclose when reporting on the ESG elements of their activities, he concluded. .

