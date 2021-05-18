Vodafone back in the dark but telecoms giant misses expectations: CityAM





Vodafone returned to the dark in the last fiscal year, the telecoms giant revealed this morning, posting a profit of 536m (460m). The company said it had completed the first phase of its corporate overhaul plans and was supported by particularly good performance in Germany. Read more: Vodafone aims to raise 2.8 billion masts on the stock market However, the company missed analysts’ expectations for its earnings, causing FTSE 100 shares to fall 6.6% as markets opened. Group revenue fell 2.6% to 43.8 billion, with the impact of Covid-19 on roaming and visitor revenues offsetting the benefits of acquiring Liberty Global’s assets in Germany . But operating profit rose 24.3 percent to $ 5.1 billion, from $ 4.1 billion last year. Vodafone said it would give a split final of 4.5 cents, bringing payouts for the full year to 9 cents, according to the 2020 schedule. Before the Open: take to the markets with our morning newsletter Group CEO Nick Read said: “We have successfully completed the first phase of our strategy to reshape Vodafone as a more robust connectivity provider – including streamlining the group in Europe and Africa, l successful IPO of Vantage Towers (market cap of 13.2 billion). , the rapid deployment of our new generation mobile and fixed networks, the increased share of broadband subscriptions and the continued reduction in the customer churn rate. “ He added that the transformation program had resulted in savings of 500 million euros. “The world has changed,” Read added. “The pandemic has shown how essential connectivity and digital services are to society. “Vodafone is well positioned and with increased investments we are acting now to ensure we play a leadership role and seize the opportunities these changes create.” Read more: ‘Fierce’ row in Whitehall over Australia trade deal Richard Flood, chief investment officer at Brewin Dolphin, said: Vodafones results are slightly below market expectations, with foreclosure in Europe still partly to blame. “Although not a business to make the heart beat with enthusiasm, Vodafone can continue to grow slowly and has a very attractive and well-hedged dividend, which is currently earning 5.7%.





