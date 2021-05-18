Taiwan stock index rises the most in 14 months thanks to technology rebound





Taiwanese stocks rebounded, posting their best gains since March of last year thanks to a broader rally by chipmakers. The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index closed 5.2% higher on Tuesday. The rally more than erased the 3% collapsed on Monday after the government tightened restrictions to control its worst coronavirus outbreak. Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped 4.2% while chip designer MediaTek Inc. climbed 8.8%. Both contributed the most to the benchmark’s gains. Steel, glass and maritime transport were among the best performing sectors. Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex has fallen nearly 10% since late April after outbreak of untraceable Covid-19 cases erupted is concerned about the strength of the island’s economic recovery. Taiwan’s Deputy Finance Minister Juan Ching-Hwa told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that the Taiwan Financial Stabilization Fund was still monitor the market. Morgan Stanley has downgraded Taiwanese stocks to an underweight, citing their valuations more expensive than other markets and their high correlation with the Nasdaq. The brokerage also expects the retail investment boom in Taiwan to subside after recent volatility amid uncertainties over the virus outbreak and market demand for semiconductors. Global tech stocks have taken a beating in recent weeks as concerns grow over rising inflation and tight valuations in the sector. The Nasdaq 100 index slipped more than 5% from its April record. Tech stocks such as chipmakers and other manufacturers account for nearly 60% of Taiwan’s benchmark compared to 18% for the broader MSCI Asia Pacific index. To compound Taiwan’s fading, retail investors are being forced to sell as they face margin calls by brokers to cover losses on their stock accounts. The level of margin debt fell for four consecutive days through Friday by a combined total of NT $ 39.4 billion ($ 1.4 billion). The Taiex is by far the most volatile among the major stock benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg, measuring 10-day fluctuations at its highest in over a year. Equity traders brace for more volatility to come, loading up on Taiex trailing options. The cost of hedging against fluctuations in Taiwan’s benchmark hit a 12-year high against the S&P 500 on Monday, according to one-month option prices compiled by Bloomberg. That said, some foreign investors are cramming into the island for bargain hunting. As the rout deepened on Monday, foreign investors invested NT $ 33.4 billion ($ 1.2 billion) in Taiwanese stocks, the most since April 2015. They added NT $ 22.1 billion Tuesday. – With the help of Sofia Horta e Costa, Miaojung Lin and Argin Chang Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

