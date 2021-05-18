China puts Australia on alert with push to diversify iron ore





Beijing shed light on trade tensions with its main commodity supplier Australia after the government’s economic planning agency said it was looking to diversify China’s supply. iron-ore. Chinese companies are expected to boost domestic exploration for steel inputs, expand their sources of imports and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said in its monthly briefing. The NDRC also said Australia should stop undermine economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral relations. Iron ore is Australia’s main export source, and relations with Canberra have deteriorated in these last weeks. But adding the mineral to a series of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky decision given near-record prices and China’s dependence on high-quality supplies from Australia for around two-thirds. of its imports. “While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could still occur,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent memo. Meanwhile, Chinese industrial commodity prices have returned to their equilibrium, recovering much of their equilibrium after last week’s pullback. Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by strong demand and a policy agenda that includes “crackdowns on domestic production for the sake of control.” environment, energy and security, ”according to a note from the bank. At the same time, an acceleration in the credit crunch is unlikely for the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concerns over the surge in commodity prices that is spilling over to the CPI, said Citigroup. Otherwise, the agenda for the day is driven by China’s agricultural imports for the month of April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are expected to remain high as China’s buying spree continues to help fuel a global grain recovery. Today’s Events (Every hour in Beijing except Noted other.) China’s 2nd April Trade Data Batch, incl. agricultural imports; LNG and pipeline gas imports; breakdown of trade in petroleum products; exports of alumina and rare earth products; Imports of bauxite, steel and aluminum products

LONGi Green and Goldwind Executives among Speakers at Macquarie Group Conference in Hong Kong

REVENUES: Daqo New Energy Graph of the day From China April’s drop in data suggests that the expansion of the economy may have stabilized as policymakers seek to curb commodity-intensive spending in real estate and infrastructure before new Growth drivers of consumer spending and investment in the manufacturing sector are recovering. Slow retail sales The rebound in consumption is not sustained in China Source: National Bureau of Statistics

Most recent markets Copper + 1.6% in Shanghai Crude oil + 2.1% in Shanghai Iron ore + 2.8% Dalian Steel rebars + 0.4% in Shanghai Thermal coal + 0.4% in Zhengzhou Coking coal -0.4% in Dalian Live pigs -0.6% in Dalian Unch corn in Dalian Soybean -0.2% in Dalian Rubber + 0.1% in Shanghai On the string Shaanxi province, China’s third-largest coal-producing region, took a clean energy milestone last month when production from renewables briefly overtook thermal energy for the first time. In a town on the edge of the Gobi Desert, a sign in English and Chinese reads “Pétrole Terre Sainte”. Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the site of China’s first commercial oil well. JinkoSolar Announces Senior Management Change

JinkoSolar Announces Senior Management Change
China draws up peak carbon plans for steel and energy sectors

Asian copper stocks rise following election result for top Chilean producer

Huadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi Due to Rising Coal Costs

Bank of China, Citigroup and BNP lead offshore green bond market

CGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province's Largest Offshore Farm

GCL-Poly Energy announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu is resigning as auditor

Brazil's iron miners see production increase in coming months: Ibram

Reducing monetary stimulus in China could explode the oil price bubble
Wednesday May 19
China Monthly Lending Prime Rates, 9:30 a.m.

China’s production data in April for base metals and petroleum products

HOLIDAYS: Hong Kong Thursday, May 20 China’s 3rd April Trade Data Batch Including Country Breakdowns for Energy and Raw Materials

SMM Battery Materials Conference in Changsha, Hunan, Day 1

USDA weekly crop export sales, 8:30 AM EST Friday May 21 Executives of Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy and Huayou Cobalt among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong Kong

China iron ore port weekly stocks

Shanghai Stock Exchange Weekly Product Inventory, 3:30 p.m.

SMM Battery Materials Conference in Changsha, Hunan, Day 2

AGM: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATL

