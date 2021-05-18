The CFA Institute recently published Asia-Pacific Emerging Capital Markets: Challenges and Opportunities“. The report by Larry Cao and Luis Garcia-Feijo presents perspectives from local authors on the financial history, current situation and prospects of 11 countries.

Their knowledge should be of particular value to potential investors wishing to learn more about regulatory developments and market structure in the region.

Many have argued that the 21st century will be the Asian century. And yet, many Asia-Pacific capital markets, especially emerging markets, remain a mystery to much of the outside world.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index, launched at the turn of the century, now includes nine markets. Among these, the relatively large and liquid financial markets of China (A-shares), South Korea and Taiwan are best known to the world due to the international success of local tech giants.

The CFA Institute report covers the remaining six markets, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as five emerging markets: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Influence of history and importance of maturity

Countries like India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka inherited a legal system influenced by the British system. Some even organized exchanges centuries ago. Due to their history, their financial markets are more consistent with the expectations arising from investing in the UK or US markets.

In contrast, Mongolia and Vietnam were part of the Soviet zone of influence after World War II. Their regulatory systems are now in transition to Western standards.

When investing in emerging and frontier markets, market maturity is an important factor to consider. More mature markets offer increased levels of information disclosure and tend to experience less dramatic price swings. Where data is available, the authors report the share of institutional ownership in a market and other indicators of market maturity.

The concept of the Asian Century has not been without controversy from the start. Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, we hope that the CFA Institutes country profiles will help you identify opportunities and manage risks.

Here we focus on India, Indonesia and Pakistan – three of the five largest countries in the world in terms of population – but you can access the full report here.

India

India’s financial markets have undergone a radical structural transformation since India opened up its economy to the world in the 1990s.

Today the country, with an estimated population of 1.37 billion, owns two of the world’s largest stock exchanges NSE (National Stock Exchange of India) and BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and is considered one Asia’s most preferred investment destinations for international capital, as evidenced by the continued growth of foreign investment. In addition, the asset management industry has experienced significant growth, with increasing interest from domestic retail investors.

The country’s fixed income and commodity markets are still shallow, with fewer incentives for market participants. Additionally, the ETF industry is still in its infancy when it comes to investor awareness and market structure.

The main regulator of financial markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has taken a series of measures not only to protect investors, but also to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in financial markets.

In addition, India has a young population, a rapidly growing economy, and widespread Internet access. But for markets to realize their potential, stakeholders need to come together and take action that can remove bottlenecks and ensure that the economy’s enormous amount of savings is tapped. Regulations need to become precise and clear, and red tape reduced, to fully reap the benefits of the demographic dividend.

Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the promising markets in Asia, as the country with the highest nominal GDP of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) of 1.12 trillion dollars (approximately 794 billion) in 2019. In addition, Indonesia has a population of approximately 267 million. , the highest in ASEAN.

In 2007, Surabaya Stock Exchange merged with Jakarta Stock Exchange to become the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). IDX continues to reform and advance the country’s financial markets, supporting systems, facilities and infrastructure, including the development of digital technology.

Over the years, the national stock market has grown significantly and the regulatory environment has improved. For example, the number of companies listed on IDX increased to 668 in 2019 from 398 in 2009. On average, IDX listed 30 new companies per year, and the amount is on the rise.

Various awareness programs have been implemented to attract issuers and investors. The main programs include: product development of the Islamic capital market; the development of another rating committee comprising small and medium-sized enterprises; simplification of the listing and listing process; and electronic voting.

Pakistan

Following the liberalization measures of the 1990s, the Pakistani stock exchange modernized its operational architecture.

The country offers attractive valuations relative to other emerging markets and an economy driven by strong domestic consumption.

Investing in Pakistan provides access to the world’s fifth largest population (around 220 million people) and the country’s resilient domestic consumption stands out in a global economy affected by Covid-19.

The benchmark Karachi Stock Exchange KSE-100 is one of the most attractive indices in emerging markets and leading Pakistani companies are consistently rated as among the best in the region for profitability and investor relations. .

The operational architecture of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enables electronic trading, clearing and settlement, including those of corporate debt and government securities.

The PSX was formed after the merger of the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad stock exchanges, and is today majority owned by a Chinese trading consortium. This has started to influence the market, judging by the recent acquisition of a new Chinese trading platform and a surge of innovation.

In 2020 on the PSX, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, IPOs were oversubscribed, exchange-traded funds were launched for the first time, and the trading regime saw the introduction of shutdowns of Wider indices and breakers.

If our summary has whetted your appetite, click to learn more about India, Indonesiaand Pakistan; and explore the other eight countries in the report: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Authors:

India

Rajendra Kalur, CFA

Shwetabh Sameer, CFA, CIPM

Indonesia

Ignatius Denny Wicaksono, CFA

Pakistan

Mohammad Shoaib, CFA

Raza Jafri, CFA

Sateesh Balani, CFA

