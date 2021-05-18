DCC chooses ex-banker to lead profit forecast





DCC said on Tuesday it had chosen former UK investment banker Mark Breuer as its next chairman after the Dublin-based fuel and healthcare distribution conglomerate reported better-than-expected profits and increased its annual dividend by 10%. Mr Breuer, who joined the board in 2018 after more than 30 years in investment banking, most recently at JP Morgan, will replace the current chairman, former Glanbia chief executive John Moloney, after DCC’s annual general meeting in July. The FTSE-100 company said its adjusted operating profit rose 7.3 percent to 530.2 million (605 million) in its fiscal year through the end of March to exceed the expectations of the market. The Group’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LBG) division, its largest unit, reported a 1.3% increase in operating profit to 231.3 million, with weak trading in the first half of its fiscal year due of Covid-19 followed by a recovery as it has benefited from acquisitions in the US market and a gradual relaxation of restrictions in the event of a pandemic. DCC Retail & Oil saw profit growth of 3.3% to 144.8 million, while DCC Healthcare saw profits jump 35% to 81.7 million and DCC Technology grew 11% to 72, $ 4 million. The group, led by chief executive Donal Murphy, plans to pay a final dividend of 107.85 pence, bringing its dividend for the full year to 159.8 pence, a 10% increase over the previous year . DCC committed around 375 million acquisitions during the period, including other add-on acquisitions announced Tuesday of 55 million. Each division was acquired during the year, including the significant expansion of DCC’s LPG business in the United States with the acquisition of UPG and the initial entry of DCC Healthcare into the German and Swiss markets. primary health care through the acquisition of Woerner. Turning to outlook, DCC said: While the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic continues, DCC expects the year ending March 31, 2022 to be another year of profit growth and development.

