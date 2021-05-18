Unemployment declines in Northeast as economy returns from lockdowns





Unemployment in the Northeast has continued to fall as pandemic lockdowns are eased and the economy begins to reopen. The region’s overall unemployment rate for the three months leading up to the end of March fell to 5.4% and is now lower than that of London and the West Midlands, being the highest in the UK in some time. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the Northeast has also declined, from over 2,000 to 117,600. However, that figure is still significantly higher than levels seen before the pandemic. Nationally, the number of people on payrolls has increased by nearly 100,000, but warnings have been issued that government support for some sectors of the economy may still be needed for a while. time. Niamh Corcoran, policy adviser to the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: Figures released today offer hope that economic indicators are starting to point in the right direction, with unemployment falling in the Northeast and an increase in employment. “There is no doubt that the government’s job maintenance program has had a key role to play in this regard, protecting jobs and livelihoods during the two waves of the pandemic. While today’s numbers offer the first signs of a stabilization in the labor market, it’s important that we don’t get complacent. As the lockdown eases, a number of sectors, such as culture and retail, have yet to rebound. It will likely be a long process for these sectors to return to pre-pandemic levels of capacity and job growth. Current national statistics also reveal the disproportionate impact of the crisis on young and older workers. Long-term unemployment is increasing at its fastest rate since 2010, with unemployment among young people and those over 50 at the highest rate in five years. As the labor market begins to stabilize, it is essential that the government take action and make concerted efforts to support deeply affected economic sectors and prevent young people and older workers from sliding into long-term unemployment. Richard Baker, North East LEP Strategy and Policy Director, said: The North East regional data released today is encouraging after last year’s challenges with signs of improvement in the market of work in the first three months of 2021. Employment increased by 14,000 compared to the last quarter of 2020 and unemployment fell by 13,000. However, this is only the start of the recovery and there is a lot of work to be done. “Despite these increases, figures show the region has the lowest working-age employment rate at 72.2%, compared to 75.5% across England. It also has the third highest unemployment rate in England (5.4% of economically active people) and the highest proportion of working age people who are economically inactive (23.5%). “ Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: Protecting and creating jobs remains my top priority. While unfortunately not all jobs can be saved, almost two million fewer people are now expected to be unemployed than initially expected, showing that our Jobs Plan is working. Thousands of young people find jobs thanks to our Kickstart program, and the extension of leave and self-employment assistance programs beyond the end of the roadmap means that people’s jobs will continue to be protected while the economy gradually reopens.







