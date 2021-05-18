China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Plan





China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest mobile operator, announced plans to list in Shanghai after being taken off the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by the former president American Donald Trump. The proposal approved by the public company’s board of directors would allow it to issue up to 965 million shares, he said Monday evening in a Hong Kong exchange dossier. The company will seek shareholder approval and submit nominations to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and Shanghai Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources, as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement said. China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1. Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter. The NYSE has suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, with the country’s two other major public operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a sale of shares in Shanghai, while China Unicom already operates in the city as a China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong. New York’s delisting followed an order banning U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration viewed as a threat to national security. With no sign of a change of course under President Joe Biden, telecom giants are looking home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $ 27 billion last year in China as part of the world’s largest 5G expansion. Earlier this month, all three carriers said they expected the NYSE to delist the companies after attempts to overturn the ruling failed. Chinese officials have said that the withdrawal of the three companies from US markets will have limited impact on carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($ 3.1 billion) and represent 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January. Still, the three companies combined have lost more than $ 30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020, as investors pulled out following Trump’s order in November. China Mobile and China Telecom shares performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19% respectively since Monday. China Unicom shares have fallen 0.2% since the start of the year. In March, China Mobile said its net profit rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, rebounding from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company was accelerating the implementation of 5G networks. It also announced an annual dividend of HK $ 3.29 ($ 0.42) per share. (Hong Kong share price updates in fourth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

