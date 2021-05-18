Humana members see fewer physically unsanitary days amid pandemic: report





Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Humana members in its Bold Goal markets have largely been able to maintain their overall health quality of life, according to a new report. The insurer released its annual report on the progress of the Bold Goal program Tuesday morning, where it found that Medicare Advantage members living in those markets saw a 2.2% drop in unhealthy days last year. Unsanitary days, measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are the days when a person reports poor mental or physical health. Across Humana’s MA population, unhealthy days increased by less than 1% in 2020, according to the report. In both groups, Humana saw an increase in physically healthy days alongside more mentally unhealthy days. William Shrank, MD, chief medical officer of Humana, told Fierce Healthcare that the pandemic has highlighted how critical the program’s community ties are to managing members’ needs. RELATED: Humana, University of Houston, opened a medical school focused on pop health 2 years ago. Then COVID-19 hit “We were excited and proud to continue to see a lasting benefit from these deep community partnerships that we have created in these bold goal markets,” said Shrank. “This year’s results really showed that the work has prepared us well to help members meet the challenges of the pandemic.” Members of the Bold Goals markets saw 5.1% fewer physically unsanitary days in 2020 and 2.2% more mentally unsanitary days. Across the population, members saw 2.4% fewer physical unhealthy days last year and 5.4% more mental unhealthy days. The report shows that 41.7% of Bold Goal program members said their food insecurity needs were met last year, and 35.1% said the same about their food needs. medical transport. Additionally, 26% said their non-medical transportation needs were met in 2020, as did 12.4% of members about their financial pressure. About 12% of members said their housing insecurity needs were met last year, as did 9.9% of members about their loneliness. RELATED: Humana and NQF Support Need for COVID-19 for Evolving Population Health Shrank said the challenges faced by members of the pandemic were “materially different” than before the new coronavirus began to spread and, as such, a new approach was needed. “It was pretty clear early enough in the pandemic that we needed to change the way we supported our members,” he said. For example, under the insurer’s basic needs program, 1.1 million meals were delivered to over 78,000 members last year. The company has also doubled its target of 3 million social needs screenings in 2020, instead of 6 million. Amid social estrangement and closures under the pandemic, loneliness and social isolation has become a major concern. He said critical programs targeting loneliness, such as the insurer’s partnership with Dad, have gone digital or on the phone to ensure members still experience those interactions. He said a crucial factor in reaching members during the pandemic was that the lines of communication were already open and a connection with them had been established long before COVID-19. “The way I think about it is that the bold goal started out more as an experiment, and now that’s how we do our business,” Shrank said.

