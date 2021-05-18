Growth in Offshore Wind Power Could Boost Clemson Testing Facility in North Charleston | New

Wind farms are proliferating as the United States increasingly embraces renewables, and the nation’s largest wind test facility in North Charleston is playing a supporting role.

The Clemson University facility tests giant machines that turn wind into electricity at the Dominion Energy Innovation Center. theDuke Energy eGRID in the same installation tests the compatibility of wind and solar energy systems with power grids.

A federal grant of $ 45 million in 2009 that helped establish the facility was, at the time, the US Department of Energy’s largest single grant for wind power.

The $ 98 million facility opened in a former military warehouse at the former Charleston Naval Base in 2013, with support from utilities, state and private donors.

Initially, there was a lot of emphasis on wind power, but the idea was that not only wind, but other renewable sources, would increasingly become a more important part of the grid, ”said Danny Kassis, Vice President of Customer Relations and Renewable Energy for Dominion Energy.

He said decarbonization, moving away from fossil fuels, is clearly where power generation is going.

When you combine that with reliability and affordability, I don’t see how they aren’t gamers, Kassis said of installing Clemson.

So far, work on wind turbines has focused on onshore machines, which are smaller than those used at sea.

“It’s because most of the energy in the United States is on land,” said Meredyth Crichton, executive director of the Dominion Energy Innovation Center. She previously worked for GE Renewables in Greenville.

The Clemson Restoration Institute facility was built “particularly for offshore wind”, the US Department of Energy saidwhen it opened in 2013. There are no large-scale offshore wind farms in the United States yet, but they are coming.

The country’s first offshore wind farm, the Vineyard Wind Project, near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was approved by the federal government on May 11The Associated Press reported. The $ 2 billion project is expected to generate enough electricity to power 400,000 homes.

At the end of 2020, Dominion Energyconstruction plans filedfor what would be the largest offshore wind farm in the country, off Virginia, where wind turbines could power 660,000 homes. Dominion was granted access to the offshore site in 2013, the same year the Clemson facility opened.

Abroad, offshore wind is already an important and growing source of energy.

This year, South Korea announced a $ 43 billion plan for the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Reuters reported. Wind power in this country is expected to increase tenfold, producing as much power as six nuclear reactors.

While other countries adopted offshore wind farms years ago, in the United States there are only a handful of spinning turbines, in tests off Virginia and Rhode Island. This will change quickly during this decade, with major projects planned in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Virginia.

“We can presumably serve the east coast from here,” said Steve Warner, Clemson’s assistant vice president for corporate partnerships and strategic initiatives.

At the end of 2020, there was nearly 69,000 wind turbines supply electricity to the United States, primarily in the west and upper Midwest. There are few in the south, although Amazon has a 104-turbine wind farm near Elizabeth City, NC.

Even the smallest onshore wind turbines used by utility companies cost several million dollars each, and wind farms can have hundreds of them. Clemson’s turbine test facility helps ensure that expensive machines will perform as expected, under potentially extreme conditions, for their estimated 25-year lifespan.

Specifically, Clemson tests equipment called the nacelle, powertrain and gearbox of the wind turbine. A nacelle on an offshore wind turbine can be about the size of an urban bus, and the test equipment that replicates the forces exerted by wind turbine blades is enormous.

The blades of a GE Haliade-X the wind turbines are each 117 meters long. Clemson’s test benches, a 7.5 megawatt bench and a massive 15 megawatt bench allow bladeless simulations. Testing a single wind turbine nacelle and its internal components typically takes years as adjustments are made and tested.

The 7.5-megawatt unit is currently one year into a multi-year test of a General Electric onshore wind turbine model that has not been brought to market. This is the fourth turbine, all GE models, tested on these machines.

“The 2 megawatt unit that we tested here is now the most used in the field,” said Crichton.

Clemson’s 15-megawatt facility, one of the largest in the world, was used for a five-year trial, on a Vestas MHI turbine. When Clemson won the $ 23 million contract in 2017, the 9.5 megawatt V164 turbine was considered the most powerful in the world.

The 430-tonne turbine could produce enough electricity to power 8,000 homes for a year.

Just four years later, manufacturers are producing wind turbines that produce up to 15 megawatts.

A second multi-year test of an offshore wind turbine, a GE model, is planned at the Clemson plant.

“As offshore grows in the United States, they will install manufacturing facilities and supply chains,” said Crichton.

The promise of potential jobs in the wind industry was touted when the Clemson facility opened, and some officials subsequently expressed frustration at the lack of growth in offshore wind.

“We may have been ahead of ourselves by a decade,” Senator Larry Grooms, R-Bonneau, one of the project’s early champions, told the Post and Courier in 2019.

Tanju Karanfil, vice president of research at Clemson, said the turbine test work has supported jobs in Greenville and elsewhere.

We coordinate with GE in Greenville and also overseas, “he said.” This helps make GE competitive in the global market.

“With President Bidens’ new focus on offshore wind and renewable energy, we are able to contribute,” said Karanfil. Yes, we have contracts at the moment, but it could help us to be continuously busy. “

The huge turbine test stands are a spectacular sight at the Clemson facility. Less glamorous but quite important is the eGRID test, which largely focuses on the software that keeps the lights on.

“We can force things that would normally cause a power outage and see if the equipment can pass,” said Jesse Leonard, senior engineer at Duke Energy eGrid. “If we are successful here, you will never know what we have done.”