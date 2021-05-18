Connect with us

Business

Growth in Offshore Wind Power Could Boost Clemson Testing Facility in North Charleston | New

Avatar

Published

7 mins ago

on

By


Wind farms are proliferating as the United States increasingly embraces renewables, and the nation’s largest wind test facility in North Charleston is playing a supporting role.

The Clemson University facility tests giant machines that turn wind into electricity at the Dominion Energy Innovation Center. theDuke Energy eGRID in the same installation tests the compatibility of wind and solar energy systems with power grids.

A federal grant of $ 45 million in 2009 that helped establish the facility was, at the time, the US Department of Energy’s largest single grant for wind power.






Biden boosts offshore wind power, wants to power 10 million homes (copy) (copy)

Three of Deepwater Wind’s turbines are in the water off Block Island, the RIThe Biden administration set to dramatically increase offshore wind power along the East Coast. File / AP


File / AP


The $ 98 million facility opened in a former military warehouse at the former Charleston Naval Base in 2013, with support from utilities, state and private donors.

Initially, there was a lot of emphasis on wind power, but the idea was that not only wind, but other renewable sources, would increasingly become a more important part of the grid, ”said Danny Kassis, Vice President of Customer Relations and Renewable Energy for Dominion Energy.

SC energy sector at 'turning point' as utilities forecast for decades to come

He said decarbonization, moving away from fossil fuels, is clearly where power generation is going.

When you combine that with reliability and affordability, I don’t see how they aren’t gamers, Kassis said of installing Clemson.

So far, work on wind turbines has focused on onshore machines, which are smaller than those used at sea.

“It’s because most of the energy in the United States is on land,” said Meredyth Crichton, executive director of the Dominion Energy Innovation Center. She previously worked for GE Renewables in Greenville.

The Clemson Restoration Institute facility was built “particularly for offshore wind”, the US Department of Energy saidwhen it opened in 2013. There are no large-scale offshore wind farms in the United States yet, but they are coming.

The country’s first offshore wind farm, the Vineyard Wind Project, near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was approved by the federal government on May 11The Associated Press reported. The $ 2 billion project is expected to generate enough electricity to power 400,000 homes.

At the end of 2020, Dominion Energyconstruction plans filedfor what would be the largest offshore wind farm in the country, off Virginia, where wind turbines could power 660,000 homes. Dominion was granted access to the offshore site in 2013, the same year the Clemson facility opened.

Abroad, offshore wind is already an important and growing source of energy.

This year, South Korea announced a $ 43 billion plan for the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Reuters reported. Wind power in this country is expected to increase tenfold, producing as much power as six nuclear reactors.

While other countries adopted offshore wind farms years ago, in the United States there are only a handful of spinning turbines, in tests off Virginia and Rhode Island. This will change quickly during this decade, with major projects planned in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Virginia.

“We can presumably serve the east coast from here,” said Steve Warner, Clemson’s assistant vice president for corporate partnerships and strategic initiatives.

At the end of 2020, there was nearly 69,000 wind turbines supply electricity to the United States, primarily in the west and upper Midwest. There are few in the south, although Amazon has a 104-turbine wind farm near Elizabeth City, NC.

Even the smallest onshore wind turbines used by utility companies cost several million dollars each, and wind farms can have hundreds of them. Clemson’s turbine test facility helps ensure that expensive machines will perform as expected, under potentially extreme conditions, for their estimated 25-year lifespan.

Specifically, Clemson tests equipment called the nacelle, powertrain and gearbox of the wind turbine. A nacelle on an offshore wind turbine can be about the size of an urban bus, and the test equipment that replicates the forces exerted by wind turbine blades is enormous.

Clemson researchers receive $ 1.24 million grant to study offshore wind technology

The blades of a GE Haliade-X the wind turbines are each 117 meters long. Clemson’s test benches, a 7.5 megawatt bench and a massive 15 megawatt bench allow bladeless simulations. Testing a single wind turbine nacelle and its internal components typically takes years as adjustments are made and tested.

The 7.5-megawatt unit is currently one year into a multi-year test of a General Electric onshore wind turbine model that has not been brought to market. This is the fourth turbine, all GE models, tested on these machines.






Clemson Wind Turbine Test Facility

Workers at the Dominion Energy Innovation Center in Clemson monitor the 7.5 megawatt test bed at the North Charleston facility on May 7, 2021. Brad Nettles / Staff


Brad Nettles / [email protected]


“The 2 megawatt unit that we tested here is now the most used in the field,” said Crichton.

Clemson’s 15-megawatt facility, one of the largest in the world, was used for a five-year trial, on a Vestas MHI turbine. When Clemson won the $ 23 million contract in 2017, the 9.5 megawatt V164 turbine was considered the most powerful in the world.

The 430-tonne turbine could produce enough electricity to power 8,000 homes for a year.

Just four years later, manufacturers are producing wind turbines that produce up to 15 megawatts.

A second multi-year test of an offshore wind turbine, a GE model, is planned at the Clemson plant.

“As offshore grows in the United States, they will install manufacturing facilities and supply chains,” said Crichton.

The promise of potential jobs in the wind industry was touted when the Clemson facility opened, and some officials subsequently expressed frustration at the lack of growth in offshore wind.

“We may have been ahead of ourselves by a decade,” Senator Larry Grooms, R-Bonneau, one of the project’s early champions, told the Post and Courier in 2019.

Tanju Karanfil, vice president of research at Clemson, said the turbine test work has supported jobs in Greenville and elsewhere.

We coordinate with GE in Greenville and also overseas, “he said.” This helps make GE competitive in the global market.

“With President Bidens’ new focus on offshore wind and renewable energy, we are able to contribute,” said Karanfil. Yes, we have contracts at the moment, but it could help us to be continuously busy. “






Clemson Wind Turbine Test Facility

Jesse Leonard, senior engineer at Clemson’s Duke Energy eGrid at Clemson’s Restoration Institute, works on a battery bank at the North Charleston facility. Brad Nettles / Staff


Brad Nettles / [email protected]


The huge turbine test stands are a spectacular sight at the Clemson facility. Less glamorous but quite important is the eGRID test, which largely focuses on the software that keeps the lights on.

“We can force things that would normally cause a power outage and see if the equipment can pass,” said Jesse Leonard, senior engineer at Duke Energy eGrid. “If we are successful here, you will never know what we have done.”



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: