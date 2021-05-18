5 steps to defuse the tax time bomb in retirement savings

Steps to avoid being hit by a tax time bomb in retirement.

Taxes don’t go away when you retire. In fact, for many of you reading this article, taxes could be even more onerous in the future after you retire. Ignoring the tax time bomb in retirement could dramatically reduce your standard of living in retirement. Like a fun financial planner who writes about having a happier, healthier, richer retirement, minimizing taxes is a quick way to improve all three areas.

In his new book, The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb, IRA expert Ed Slott explains how to take financial control while avoiding unnecessary taxes in retirement. Some of what you think you know about taxes in retirement is wrong. Some common sense tax strategies could even cause you to pay more taxes in retirement and on your estates. If you are a money nerd and love tax law, read this book. Otherwise, look for a financial fiduciary expert to help you with the tax time bombs in your retirement plan.

I want to share a section of the book where Slott shares his 5 step action plan to defuse the retirement savings time bomb. You should take a proactive tax planning approach that you can use to prevent your life savings – that is, your retirement savings – from being taxed until death.

The new time bomb for retirement savings

Step # 1 Time Smart

Slott suggests that you have a plan for when to take your pension contributions. Many people spend their Roth IRAs and taxable investment accounts before receiving their IRAs. It can cost you the opportunity to play with IRS tax brackets and tax deductions you can enjoy while pushing your income into higher and higher tax brackets.

Step # 2 Secure it

You may have heard of the Secure Act while locked in your home during the global coronavirus pandemic. The SECURE Act changed many rules for planning retirement income. Most notably for retirees, it is severely limited who can benefit from an IRA stretch. For many unmarried beneficiaries, this will change the way you manage your Inherited IRA and the taxes you owe on withdrawals. According to Slott, you’ll need to revisit old retirement planning strategies and possibly implement a new planning alternative to avoid the tax hit on your beneficiaries.

You should be proud of having more tax-free income in retirement.

Step # 3 Roth It

The book states that you should take advantage of Roth IRA whenever possible, as well as explore Roth Conversion. This assumes that you have the cash to pay the taxes due on the Roth conversion.

As a reminder, you won’t receive a tax deduction when you contribute to a Roth IRA or Roth 401 (k), but your money will grow tax-free, and if you follow the basic Roth IRA rules, you can get withdrawals. tax. free too.

For those who have the right to contribute, the Roth IRA is the greatest gift Congress has ever given to the American taxpayer. The tax-free income in the future from a Roth IRA is the biggest benefit here. It can also protect you from future tax increases. Even though I don’t have a crystal ball, I expect taxes to be higher in the future.

There are no income limits for the Roth 401 (k), but there are still contribution limits. Most high-income households will earn too much money to fund a Roth IRA in a typical year.

When trying to choose between a Roth IRA and a Traditional IRA or a Roth 401 (k) and a Traditional 401 (k), as a general rule, if you are in the 24% or lower tax bracket, you should consider the Roth. For those in the highest federal tax bracket, you will likely choose the traditional options. I also know that Americans in the highest tax brackets are more likely to seek expert tax planning advice to minimize taxes on their retirement income after working to minimize it during their working years.

Step # 4 Secure it

In the book, Slott says, while IRAs can go in the trash for estate planning, life insurance is high on the list of tools for creating your perfect estate plan. Perhaps life insurance is the new IRA extension.

With a properly set up life insurance plan (I call it the Rich Roth), you can give your beneficiaries a larger inheritance and a lower tax bill. In many cases, very wealthy households will use the life insurance proceeds to pay for unavailable property taxes and income taxes on assets, such as an inherited IRA.

With the Rich Person Roth, you can build cash value tax-free. This nest egg can be transformed into non-taxable retirement income. From there, upon your death, your beneficiaries will also receive the proceeds tax-free.

Step # 5 Avoid the Death Tax Trap

Throughout the book we hear how estate tax is always changing. Currently, spouses can pass on an unlimited number of assets. In 2021, estate tax only applies to estates over $ 11.7 million. This can easily be doubled for married couples, with a few tax forms this step is often missed.

Statistically, few inheritances will be hit by inheritance tax this year. But when they do, the bills can be big if proper estate planning isn’t done. Federal inheritance tax is 40%.

The current inheritance tax exemption ends after 2025 (meaning many more people could be hit by inheritance tax in the future). Your guess is as good as mine on what Congress will do with regard to the rates and exemptions at that time.

As they say, nothing is certain except death and taxes. But hopefully we can save you from dying of a heart attack when you get a tax bill for estate planning. As tax laws change, your estate plan will likely need to change. If you receive a large inheritance, work with a fabulous financial planner and CPA to keep death taxes at bay and allow more of your life savings to get where you want them to go.