



S Shareholders in Hell have expressed concerns about the company’s environmental plan, fearing it will not go far enough in reducing carbon emissions. More than one in 10 shareholder votes were cast against a resolution at the company’s annual general meeting that defined Shells’ energy transition strategy, according to preliminary figures. He came despite the support of an influential green lobby group. The final count of votes was due later this afternoon or tomorrow morning. Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said the plan was comprehensive, rigorous and ambitious, as it sought shareholder support. The plan still won nearly 89% of shareholder votes ahead of the company’s annual general meeting, so it will likely pass, despite concerns from some investors. READ MORE Along with Ben van Beurden, you are one of the few people who can make or break the Paris Agreement, shareholder Mark van Baal told new President Sir Andrew Mackenzie. Mr. van Baal is the founder of Follow This, a group of shareholders who come together to push oil majors towards a greener future. The decisions you make during your tenure will define what Shell and the world will look like decades from now. By then your grandchildren will understand the positions their grandfathers held and will surely ask: what have you done in the face of the climate crisis? he said. Mr van Beurden said his plan includes several elements over the next nine years: our production down 1% to 2% per year, methane emission intensity below 0.2%, no new entry d border exploration after 2025, producing eight more tonnes of low carbon emissions. fuels than today, storing up to 25 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year through CCS (carbon capture and storage), with an additional 120 million tonnes mitigated each year. He said a separate Follow This resolution added nothing that the Shells proposal did not already address. In response to Mr van Baal, he said: In your resolution you ask us to set and publish targets, we have done that. You say then: can these objectives be consistent with Paris? We believe they are. Then you say that there should be long-term goals, but also short and medium-term goals. Well, we’ve got goals for this year, next year, next year, 2030, 2035, and 2050. He also said other factors, such as where the shows came from, were included in his plan. There is nothing in your resolution that we haven’t considered and haven’t responded to, and that’s why we’re saying the resolution is redundant. Still, according to preliminary results, a large portion of Shells shareholders disagreed with their management assessment, with over 30% of the votes cast in favor of the Follow Thiss resolution. Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), an influential shareholder adviser, had recommended investors vote against the Shells plan and join Follow This in its resolution. However, Shell has benefited from the support of the Climate Action 100+ shareholder group, an influential investor coalition that includes the Church of England Pensions Board.

