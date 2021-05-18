Glaxo has promising news on another Covid-19 vaccine. Can he compete?

Text size





For the second consecutive morning,



GlaxoSmithKline



has promising news on another Covid-19 vaccine entering large-scale clinical trials. But when the pandemic ends, it’s unclear what the future of new vaccines will be.

Glaxo (ticker: GSK) is developing this vaccine in partnership with Medicago, a private Canadian vaccine manufacturer. Like the vaccine that Glaxo is developing with



Sanofi



(SNY), whose companies said Monday returned positive results in a Phase 2 trial, the Medicago vaccine uses the adjuvant Glaxos, an ingredient that boosts the immune response.

The Medicago vaccine elicited a particularly strong antibody response in participants in its own Phase 2 trial. said early Tuesday that the levels of neutralizing antibodies elicited by the vaccine were 10 times higher than those seen in patients who had recovered from natural infections.

This is a very promising sign for the effectiveness of vaccines. The levels of neutralizing antibodies induced by a vaccine are increasingly considered to be predictive of the level of protection of the vaccine against Covid-19, and a tenfold increase appears to be at the high end of antibody levels induced in studies of the Covid-19 vaccine.

the



Sanofi



and the Glaxo vaccine trial announced on Monday, by contrast, induces levels of neutralizing antibodies comparable to those generated by natural infection, the companies said. A spokesperson for Sanofi argued at the time that direct comparisons of immunogenicity data between trials were not possible.

Still, the Medicago vaccine faces a tough road. Five months after the authorization of the first Covid-19 vaccines,



Pfizer



(PFE),



Modern



(ARNM), and



Johnson & johnson



(JNJ) are already on track to manufacture billions of doses of their vaccines in the coming months.



Pfizer



signed contracts until 2023.

Not only will this likely limit the Medicago vaccine market, but it will also make it more difficult for companies to complete the Phase 3 trial, which they started on March 16 in Canada, the United States and elsewhere. In a note released Monday on the vaccine Glaxo is developing with Sanofi, SVB analyst Leerink Geoffrey Porges wrote that conducting a Covid-19 vaccine trial in the United States will now be particularly difficult.

In the United States in particular, case rates are declining and the rate of accumulation of infectious events could be much slower than recent pivotal trials, Porges wrote, noting that the ongoing Phase 3 trial of



Novavaxs



(NVAX) The Covid-19 vaccine took much longer to conclude than analysts expected.

Sanofi executives suggested Monday that the vaccine they are developing with Glaxo could be particularly useful as a booster injection, and Porges wrote that the booster trials could be much easier to complete.

In their statement on Tuesday, Glaxo and Medicago suggested that their vaccine may be able to protect against several strains of the virus. They said that, based on experience with other vaccines, vaccines that use an adjuvant may have more potential to protect against multiple variants.

We hope to add another tool in the global fight against COVID-19, especially as cross-protection is emerging as an important consideration in vaccination efforts around the world, said Nathalie Landry, Executive Vice President of Medicagos for scientific and medical affairs, in a press release.

In addition to their press release, the companies published an article about the Phase 2 trial on medRxiv, a website which publishes scientific articles that have not yet been peer reviewed.

Glaxos’ U.S. certificates of deposit were up 0.4% on Tuesday in pre-release, after climbing 1.3% on Monday. Moderna stock slipped 0.4%, after falling 0.6% on Monday.

