CVS appoints former Aetna executive as CFO





The CVS logo is seen in one of their stores in Manhattan, New York, United States, August 1, 2016. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly / File Photo

U.S. drugstore chain CVS Health (CVS.N) on Tuesday appointed Aetna’s former CFO Shawn Guertin as new CFO in the last hiring of a former health insurer executive since Karen Lynch was appointed general manager. Shares rose about 2% early in the morning as the company also reiterated its range of recently issued 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $ 7.56 to $ 7.68. CVS bought Aetna in 2018, seeking to combat skyrocketing healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies. “We believe the perception of Guertin is positive and Street will see it as favorable,” Baird analyst Eric Coldwell said in a client note. “Guertin is no stranger to the company – he was on his way to becoming the company’s chief financial officer following the acquisition of Aetna, but he left for personal reasons,” said Coldwell. Guertin was with Aetna for eight years and played a key role in the U.S. insurer’s $ 69 billion deal with CVS in 2018. He will take the helm as of May 28 and will succeed Eva Boratto, who is leaving the company after 11 years. This is the second high-level appointment of a former Aetna executive at CVS. In February, the company hired former Aetna chairman Karen Lynch as chief executive to succeed longtime boss Larry Merlo. CVS is betting on its Aetna health insurance and pharmacy benefit management units to drive growth this year as its retail segment recovers from lower sales from brakes imposed last year to control the pandemic. Read more “We believe CVS’s strategy will be to transform the company into a leading MCO (managed care organization) and risky government company with a retail presence,” said Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes . The rapid increase in recent executive recruitments is a positive for CVS’s implicit strategic direction, Wilkes said. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

