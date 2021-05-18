Founder disrupts dating industry with Gen-Z in mind

It was a TikTok video that gave Kimberly Kaplan the bulb moment she needed to inspire her to create a video dating app. Nibble seeks to merge the popularity and format of TikTok with the dating world. As one of PlentyOfFish’s first employees, Kaplan was instrumental in the successful acquisition of Match Group for $ 575 million in 2015. She hopes to change the industry once again with the launch of Snack.

The video that led to the idea for Kaplans was the meme where someone points to various information about themselves, in the format of what is your name? What’s your sign? Kaplan realized that this was how Gen-Z wanted to connect with each other and that this style of video was a great mechanism for judging whether or not to date someone.

While Tinder and Bumble focus so much on profile and post-match user experience, Snack focuses on an in-feed video experience that feels more relaxed. Kaplan wants to create an easy way for people to flirt, have fun, and see inside a real life dating perspective. She also wants to take the tough parts of dating and make them easier.

I spoke to Kaplan about building and growing their business, dating during a pandemic, and the future of the industry as singles emerge after what many call a lost year.

Amy Shoenthal: How did you come up with the idea for Snack?

Kim Kaplan: I was scrolling through TikTok one day and saw a video of a woman showing her name, age, location, and zodiac sign. I realized she was trying to use TikTok to this day, but the platform wasn’t designed for it. There is no place or way to find out who is single. The song had over 130,000 videos created which were all dating-related and #single had over 13 billion views at the time. I knew there was a huge opportunity.

Gen-Z represents the majority of TikTok’s audience, so they’re used to communicating through those 30-second videos. There was also an opportunity to rethink the way online dating had been done for the past decade or so.

Shoenthal: Where does the name Snack come from?

Kaplan: While I am familiar with the framework of what works around dating, I am aware that I am not familiar with all of the nuances Gen-Z might be looking for. So I asked for feedback throughout the process. We did this through discussion groups and a Discord channel. It was actually two members of Generation Z who came up with the name.

They also created the logo. We did a design contest via TikTok. We called it a logo challenge and handed out prizes of up to $ 10,000. We thought it would be more fun to crowdsource it instead of hiring an agency. Still working with this designer, she is one of the founders of the Gen Z Mafia. She also advises me on general Gen Z trends. For example, she taught me not to make corporate hoodies because nobody wants them, so we just made regular hoodies. There are small generational differences that make a big difference.

Soon there will actually be a Gen-Z Syndicate where a group of Gen-Z can actually invest in the app, so they will be co-owners.

Snack Video Dating App

c / o snack



Shoenthal: What obstacles did you encounter while building it? How did you overcome them?

Kaplan: Dating is a really tough industry to break into. Many companies have started with varying levels of success. The latest hits were Tinder and Bumble, but that was already eight years ago.

As soon as I started talking to investors about the idea, they immediately saw the opportunity. I approached investors and fundraised virtually. Zoom was over.

You know what? I liked it. The way I approach fundraising is to ask myself, when can you talk to such amazing and smart people with such diverse backgrounds and get them thinking about your product and you for 30 minutes or an hour at the time? I think it’s a great opportunity to take the comments into account, hear what they’re saying, and adjust. Even those who didn’t invest introduced me to other people they thought I should connect with. These presentations were amazing, they were addressed to people that I have worshiped for years.

Since I was raising during Covid, that meant I didn’t have to fly to San Francisco. I didn’t have to run from Sand Hill Road to Menlo Park in a day. I joke that I brought the VCs to my den. It was a lot less intimidating than the experience when you walk into their boardroom, where they hold the power and you are in their domain.

The advice you get during the fundraising process is that you have to walk into this room full of investors and own it because that’s what all guys do. I had to fight for that and put on my cocky pants because that was the bar everyone was judged against. Part of it is because I am Canadian and part is because I am female.

I have spoken to many companies about the fundraising tips and tricks during Covid, and one thing I said was that I never looked through my pitch deck. The reason I did this is because you only have very little screen space. You don’t want people looking at your pitch deck, you want them to have a conversation with you. If they’re looking at your pitch deck, you’re not building a relationship.

Shoenthal: Tell me about the Snack user experience. How does the app work and how is it different from others?

Kaplan: You sign up like a typical dating app but that’s not the norm, upload five profile photos, write your profile and you’re done. What we were doing was mimicking the social experience, making people constantly updating with new videos, making it a news feed. Instead of going to a messaging screen with the pressure of trying to figure out what to say to each other, you can simply scroll through videos of your matches in your feed. You update your profile and fill in your feed like Instagram and TikTok. It’s more of a slow, relaxed flirtation.

Shoenthal: The TikTok trend you refer to in your story happened quite recently, what was the timeline from concept to launch?

Kaplan: I was about to start fundraising in March of last year and then Covid hit. Markets fell, VCs were trying to think of their businesses. No one was fundraising, so I took a break.

Then when I saw the growth of TikTok, it made me double the idea. So in August I started putting everything back together, and after about three weeks of pitching I had several session sheets.

I didn’t want to hire anyone until the money was in the bank. I didn’t want people to leave their stable full-time job to join a startup until the money is available. It was mid-November when the team came in full time, and we launched it in February. We went from idea to realization in about a year.

Shoenthal: What were your first hires?

Kaplan: We’ve spent a lot of time and energy making sure we have a diverse team. Our team of engineers is made up of 50% men, 50% women. We have total gender balance. I don’t know of any company that can say that, especially about a team of engineers.

When we hired two of our first engineers, the gentleman we hired asked for fairness and the woman did not. When they passed their three month exam around the same time, I had a conversation with her to tell her that you didn’t ask for fairness, but you should have, so I’ll give you the same amount. Now that you know that, I want to make sure that this is something you will ask for up front in all of your future roles.

Shoenthal: Tell me about what was going on in the dating industry during the pandemic.

Kaplan: Dating basically moved online. Average time spent on dating apps significantly increased in the pandemic. Dating apps became more prolific as people used more time and energy on them. You even see it with Clubhouse. The time you once spent with friends you now spend on apps.

A bunch of dating apps have sped up video functionality, but I still haven’t seen a video first approach. They always focus on the post-game experience. If video is becoming the norm now, it should be the norm for a dating app experience as well.

I think Tinder is going to get boring when you just drag and drop images and can compare that to video. People are on TikTok because they think Instagram is boring now.

Shoenthal: What’s the future of dating now that things are reopening and people are vaccinated?

Kaplan: I think you will see a disparity. There are people who have gotten a little more clumsy after a year of themselves. You will have extroverts who want to go out and see everyone. Dating apps will be the vehicle they use to go and meet people. You have even fewer chance moments, still not really partying and even when we are, you are in small groups with masks on.

We need to change dating apps to make them more fun because dating is hard. That’s my goal with Snack. How do you take the tough parts of dating and make them a little easier?

Shoenthal: What advice would you give to others starting their own business or starting a new business?

Kaplan: I never thought about starting a dating company after leaving PlentyofFish, but good ideas disrupt the best plans. If you have a really good idea, don’t be afraid to go for it. Women founders, in particular, stick around too long before they really get into their business. Do not wait.