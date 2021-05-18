Imperial Brands Boosts Dividend, Tobacco Sales As Recovery Continues

Text size





Imperial Brands stock rose nearly 2% in early trading on Tuesday, as the tobacco giant reiterated its full-year forecast after rising revenue and profits in the first half of the year.

Cigarette maker Winston and Kool cut losses in its Next Generation Products (NGP) division, which sells e-cigarettes and heated tobacco. It also increased its dividend, which analysts said put it on track for an 8.6% return, the third highest in the FTSE 100.

The company unveiled a new five-year turnaround plan in January, focused on its five key markets: the United States; Germany; Great Britain; Spain and Australia. It also pledged to invest in alternatives to tobacco and to take a more targeted approach to its NGP division, which has struggled in recent years. The world’s largest tobacco companies have invested heavily in alternatives to smoking as consumption habits have evolved over the long term and investors have become more sensitive to environmental, societal and governance (ESG) concerns.

The first half results suggested a decent start to the turnaround, as chief executive Stefan Bomhard said the company has stabilized market share in its five priority markets and performed particularly well in the U.S. NGP also improved losses reduced by 62.5% to $ 83 million ($ 117.9 million), while revenue rose 16%, although Bomhard admitted it was against a low comparison period. .

Imperial Brands announced increases in revenue, operating profit and earnings per share, which it called a strong first half of the year.

Analyst argues tobacco drop could be overheated

Organic adjusted revenue increased 3.5% year-over-year at constant currency to $ 3.57 billion in the six months to the end of March. However, this was due to strong price growth of 5.3%, with tobacco volumes actually falling 3.3% as the company said consumer demand was offset by more duty-free sales. low and lower US trade inventories. Earnings per share climbed 6.9% to 107 pence.

Operating profit was 1.59 billion, an increase of 8.1% over the previous year, due to the reduction in losses of its NGP division. NGP’s losses fell 62.5% to 83 million, while revenue rose 16%. The company expects low single-digit operating profit growth for the full year, with tobacco profitability increasing slightly in the second half of the year.

How the tobacco giants can survive the last smoker

Along with the decline in long-term cigarette sales and regulatory pressure on vaping, tobacco companies also face the threat of new regulations from the Biden administration. It follows reports last month that the White House may introduce limits on nicotine levels in cigarettes, although any legislation would likely be years away. However, shares of Imperial Brands fell more than 7% in a single day last month and the administration is also expected to decide to potentially ban menthol cigarettes.

The London-listed company increased its interim dividend by 1% to 42.12 pence, after cutting it by a third to 41.7 pence a year ago to prioritize tackling its debt.

This particular strategy seems to have worked, as Imperial Brands announced a reduction in its net debt from $ 3.1 billion to $ 10.3 billion a year ago, although it was also helped by higher profits and sales. of its high-end cigar business.

Look forward. Dividend hike puts company on track for 8.6% dividend yield this year, third highest



FTSE 100



behind the miners



Rio Tinto



and



Evraz,



according to AJ Bell’s chief investment officer Russ Mold.

He also noted that large tobacco companies, like Imperial Brands, were able to raise prices to counter any potential tax hikes, but the risks facing the industry were mounting.

These risks remain real nonetheless, but that is why stocks trade at a forward price / earnings ratio of less than 10 and offer a return of 8.6%. Investors pay low multiples and demand a high return to offset the potential dangers involved, he said.

Steve Clayton, director of the Hargreaves Lansdown fund, said the company has yet to make definitive progress in its turnaround strategy, but Imperial is tackling its problems from a position of strength.

With a dividend yield approaching 9%, if Imperial can return to reliable growth, investors could be well rewarded, he said.

This may tempt investors, especially if they can find the right time, as it may have Billionaire investor Kenneth Dart takes a stake last month.

Freetrade analyst David Kimberley said: Imperial Oil looks like a company with negative long-term prospects. But for now, there is still a big money generator that pays a big dividend. As unloved as it may be, if you manage to get out on time, it could still be a winner.