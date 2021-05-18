JPMorgan reshuffles leadership as Gordon Smith announces retirement





JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest bank, has appointed a new CFO and transferred other senior executives into new roles. The management reshuffle, Tueday announced, was sparked when Gordon Smith, the banks’ co-chairman and chief operating officer, recently told Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon that he would retire at the end of the year. Smith has held both of these roles with Daniel Pinto, who is expected to take on the duties on his own. Smith also led the consumer and community banking unit of JPMorgans, which will be taken over by CFO Jennifer Piepszak and CEO of Consumer Loans Marianne Lake as co-heads, effective immediately. Both are seen as contenders for CEO post following Dimon’s retirement. We are fortunate to have two of these superb executives in Marianne and Jenn, they are both examples of our extremely talented and deep management bench, Dimon said in a press release. Jennifer Piepszak, left, and Marianne Lake will become co-directors of JPMorgan Chase’s consumer and community banking unit under the changes announced Tuesday. Jeremy Barnum, head of global business and investment research, will succeed Piepszak as the new CFO of the $ 3.7 trillion asset firm. Barnum was previously CFO of his division for about eight years until early 2021. The management reshuffle occurs as the bank bring employees back to the office as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and more Americans are fully immunized. Dimon, whose own retirement has been a frequent source of speculation , said Smith had been a mentor for executives receiving promotions. He also called Smith, who plans to become a senior advisor to Dimon and other executives starting next year, one of the best hires he’s ever made. Smith joined the bank in 2007 to run the card business after spending more than two decades with American Express. Professionally, Gordon has been an exceptional business leader and partner for the past 13 years, and I am so happy that Hell continues to be a wise resource for me and our management team, Dimon said in the communicated. Personally, I am proud to call Gordon my friend and I am extremely grateful for all he has done for our company and our people. Smith called his departure bittersweet but added that he was happy to support this top class team in the future. Over the years, Dimon has frequently reincorporated senior executives into new roles, giving those claiming to succeed him a wide range of experiences within the company. Lake, for example, had been chief financial officer before becoming general manager of consumer loans.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos