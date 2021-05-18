How Scammers Target Your Amazon Experience





LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Scammers are back at work according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, this time targeting Amazon shoppers. Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert on robocalls after the Ministry of the Attorney General received complaints about calls impersonating Amazon customer service. Nessel says Michiganders should investigate calls alerting them to suspicious activity on their Amazon account and avoid releasing personal information if you receive one. If you are contacted by an unsolicited caller asking for your personal information and he insists that there is a problem with one of your accounts, don’t be fooled, Nessel said. Bad actors work overtime in an effort to get you out of your hard earned money. If you are an Amazon customer, log into your account directly through the mobile app or website to check the status of your order or contact customer service. How to spot the Amazon scam: Be skeptical of unsolicited calls. Some Amazon services will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund that you don’t expect.

Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of its website, and will never ask you for remote access to your device.

Amazon will never send you an unsolicited message asking you to provide sensitive personal information.

Any customer who receives a questionable email or call from someone posing as an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service at once. Amazon says they are investigating these complaints and will take action, if warranted. As the ministry continues to crack down on robocalls, consumers should take the following steps to protect themselves: Hang up and call the company directly using a number listed on the company website.

Never give out personal information to someone you don’t know.

Ignore calls for immediate action; crooks try to use a sense of urgency to get you to act before you can think about what’s going on.

Beware of requests for payment by wire transfer, prepaid debit card, gift card, or any type of payment app.

Report robocalls to the Michigans robocall law enforcement team. The Ministry of the Attorney General provides a library of resources that consumers can consult at any time. Attorney General Nessel encourages everyone to review the Impostor scam and Phishing alerts for more information on how to protect yourself. As always, your connection to Consumer Protection is just a click or a phone call away.Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorneys General website, or by calling 877-765-8388.

