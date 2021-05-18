Space start-up Aevum brings its services to Earth with air freight and personal delivery by drone

Assisted drone cargo deliveries dropped from an autonomous aircraft seem out of the ordinary, but it’s the idea behind Aevums’ new model to use its space plan to bring goods and supplies all over the world.

Aevum, a space logistics company, unveiled its unmanned aircraft, the Ravn X, late last year, designed to carry payloads inside a rocket at altitude for aircraft-assisted launches. . The company was founded by Jay Skylus in 2016 and is expected to begin test flights from Cecil Spaceport in Jacksonville later this year. Its first clients will be the US Space Force.

But the company’s latest announcement is more down to earth. Aevum recently received a US patent for its adaptive autonomous aircraft system to be used not only for carrying satellites, but also for replacing the booster with a cargo module and making deliveries to runaways or using smaller drones in airplanes. houses anywhere.

The aircraft is reusable and transports the rocket and payloads to orbit in minutes and is completely self-sufficient. Unmanned, Aevums Ravn X is technically the largest drone in the world in droves.

Skylus thought it would be a shame to let Ravn X wait in the hangar between satellite launches and worked to develop the company’s business model to use the aircraft to make cargo deliveries up to 15,000 pounds, or many personalized deliveries.

Using its patented drone module, Aevum will begin personal delivery services, carrying up to 264 smaller drones, each with individual packages weighing up to 55 pounds. Ravn X will fly up to 14,000 feet in the air and drop the smallest drones with their packages.

As long as there is an internet connection, the possibilities are endless, according to the founder of Aevum. Customers can schedule deliveries from their computer or smartphone through Aevums Space Portal and the app.

Imagine if you could have your package delivered just by turning the corner on your walk to work, Skylus said. As you approach the corner, the Aevums app will notify you that your package is inbound. You turn the corner and an Aevum drone gently lays your package in front of you. Deliveries are no longer limited to physical addresses. If you have a smartphone, we can deliver where it suits you best.

His eventual Ravn X could launch a satellite, return to the runaway Jacksonville, then take on a supply for New York. The company will seek airworthiness certification from the Federal Aviation Administration so the plane can take off and land anywhere, even on remote runways.

No drivers are required on Ravn X, which is part of the reason Aevum officials say they are able to cut costs. Only a few workers are needed to load the cargoes and even the orbital launchers.

An Aevum chart shows how the company plans to use Ravn X to transport launchers and make cargo deliveries. (Image credit: Aevum) (WKMG 2021)

Why not do business with a small village in Africa? We also don’t need a paved trail. As long as there is a flat area, we could land there, Skylus said. It will be interesting to see how this ability enables ideas.

The company eventually plans to put a fleet of Ravn X aircraft on standby, ready for use around the clock.

Skylus sees it as an opportunity for small businesses and large customers such as Amazon or the US military. The service could compete with 18-wheel semi-trailers that haul up to 30,000 pounds of cargo across the country. The Aevum air cargo module could haul over 15,000 pounds at 600 mph, 10 times faster than an 18 wheeler, according to Skylus.

It’s also a business move for Aevum, which is entering the $ 270 billion air cargo industry on top of being a small satellite launcher.

To me this is very obvious, were the first to do so. That’s what everyone is trying to achieve, Skylus said, adding that he wouldn’t be surprised to see others doing it soon. We need to stop thinking of space as separate from the world. Were all one economy. Everything has to work together.

When asked if Amazon is a potential competitor with its truck, drone and plane mass delivery system, Skylus said it was possible the company was a customer.

We do not store or distribute. They have the e-commerce side where they handle all the logistics front-end, Skylus said. What we could do – when an Amazon warehouse has a surplus (or a shortage) … they can send a big truck to move the inventory, but now we can provide that service – carry at least 10 to their other distribution center. times faster.

The 5-year-old company is still working on its first launch for the US Space Force, but Skylus said obtaining certification for space and air deliveries can be done in tandem.

