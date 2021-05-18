JP Morgan returns to the leadership of the consumer unit





A retreat from the front ranks of JP Morgan sparked a series of leadership changes. JOHANNES EISELE / AFP via Getty Images



It is a game of musical chairs in the executive ranks of



JPMorgan Chase.

Gordon Smith, currently co-chairman of JPMorgans (ticker: JPM), chief operating officer and managing director of Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), plans to retire at the end of the year, the bank said on Tuesday. . Smith, 62, ran the bank alongside co-chairman Daniel Pinto last year when CEO Jamie Dimon was recovering from emergency heart surgery. Pinto will now be the sole president and chief operating officer of the bank. Dimon had kind words for Smith, whom he considers a friend. Gordon Smith has done a truly exceptional job, said Dimon. As one of the best hires I have ever made, he accomplished a lot, made us a better company through his strategic direction, compassion and commitment to diversity, and helped mentor many of our employees, including those promoted today. Smiths’ exit sparked a wave of other changes at the bank, adding to the gossip about who will ultimately succeed Dimon, 65. In recent years, Dimon has told analysts and reporters that he plans to retire in five years. Marianne Lake, CEO of Consumer Loans, Jennifer Piepsak, Chief Financial Officer of the bank, will lead CCB together. Both women are seen as contenders for the first place. The change is effective immediately and they will report back to Smith over the next few months. Two years ago, Lake switched to consumer credit after seven years as CFO. We are fortunate to have two of these superb executives in Marianne and Jenn, they are both examples of our extremely talented and deep management bench, said Dimon. Jeremy Barnum, head of global research for corporate and investment banking, will take over from the CFO. When announcing the leadership changes two years ago that placed Piepsak as CFO, Dimon explained that moving executives to gain experience in banking operations is part of the succession plan. . Lake and Piepsak will now lead a unit that reported $ 50 billion in sales last year. JPMorgan shares were down 0.3% in the midday session, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1%. Write to Carleton English at [email protected]

