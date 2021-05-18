AbbVie has repeatedly raised prices for Humira, Imbruvica, and abused patents to keep competitors at bay: report

AbbVie has two of the world’s best-selling drugs in Humira and Imbruvica. But to build and defend its market monopoly for the two heavyweights, the company has repeatedly raised prices and exploited the U.S. patent system, a congressional investigation has found.

In the 48-page report released ahead of AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez’s appearance on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee found Humira to be the top-selling drug in the country, by and large. part thanks to the increase in prices of AbbVies. These costs put considerable pressure on American patients and their families who found themselves with greater personal expenses.

The report, based on more than 170,000 pages of internal AbbVie documents from 2009, comes after the committee repeatedly attempted to obtain marketing information from the drugmaker. Lawmakers ultimately threatened the company with a subpoena in September.

Following the results, three senior Democrats Rep. Carolyn Maloney (DN.Y.), Chair of the Oversight and Reform Committee, Representative Jerrold Nadler (DN.Y.) and Representative David Cicilline (DR.I.)request FTC launches formal investigation into AbbVies’ actions to delay entry of the US biosimilar for its hit drug Humira.

When Humira was launched in 2003 under its former manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories, the drug cost $ 522 per 40 milligram syringe. Abbottthen increased the price of the drug 13 times to $ 1,024 per syringe until 2013, when AbbVie became a separate company. After that, AbbVie increased the price of Humiras 14 more times.

The bestselling rheumatoid arthritis drug now costs $ 2,984 per syringe, a 470% increase from when the drug entered the market. The company raised $ 16.1 billion in U.S. net revenue from Humira in 2020, continuing a series of annual increases since the drug first entered the market, according to the report.

AbbVie’s biggest customer? The United States The United States is unable to negotiate lower prices for Medicare beneficiaries directly with companies, making American taxpayers a cash cow for the drug maker, the committee said.

A 2015 internal presentation of the company showed that at the time, the United States paid more than $ 760 more per syringe for Humira compared to the second highest payer. In some cases, the cost of Humiras skyrocketed in the United States as they plummeted overseas.

Meanwhile, the price of cancer heavyweight AbbVies Imbruvica was also on the rise. The Chicago-based drugmaker has increased the price of Imbruvicas by 82% since its launch in 2013, to $ 181,529 per year for a patient taking three pills a day, according to the report. Like Humira, the United States paid double for Imbruvica compared to other countries in 2018, according to the report.

Most of those increases were aimed at meeting revenue targets, which led to significant payouts for AbbVies executives, according to the survey. From 2015 to 2018, AbbVie linked executive bonuses directly to Humiras’ net income, which was a clear incentive to increase prices in the United States. In fact, in AbbVie’s first year under the plan, the company increased the price of drugs by 9.9% in 2015, marking the largest price increase on record for the drug.

AbbVie is no stranger to critics when it comes to the price of Humiras. The company has been hit by lawsuits over its drug price and the “patent wall” it has set up to defend medicine from competition. A judge last year confirmed the strategy was legal, but at least one analyst called the tactic “problematic.”

As late as April, Gonzalez defended the way AbbVie competes in the Humira market, saying the drugmakers’ behavior is absolutely pro-competitive. The company was not immediately available for Fierce Pharma’s inquiry request regarding Tuesday’s report.

However, according to the Congressional investigation, the company abused the U.S. patent system to block biosimilar competition for its best-selling Humira, including its agreements with competitors to delay their entry into the market until 2023.

Years ago, however, AbbVie predicted that up to five biosimilar competitors would enter the market by the first quarter of 2017 after Humiras’ active ingredient patent expired in 2016, the committee said, citing internal presentations. competition would lead to price erosion and volume erosion for Humira’s sales.

In response, AbbVie built a patent war chest to protect Humira’s dominance, the committee found. The company now holds 257 Humira-related patents, the last of which is expected to expire in 2037. Almost half of those patents date from 2014, indicating that most of these patents were not necessary to entice the company to develop. medication.

The company followed the same strategy for Imbruvica by obtaining or filing more than 150 additional patents to delay generic competition until 2036, the probe revealed.

AbbVies’ strategy is particularly abusive as it seeks to overwhelm potential competitors with the large number of patents on Humira, regardless of whether individual patents have been properly granted under US law, the committee argued.

With its patent wall, AbbVie was able to hold back the competition through deals with many competitors. Biosims have already been launched in Europe and several have been approved by the US FDA.

The committee questioned whether these settlements were really negotiated compromises reflecting the parties’ chances of success in patent litigation or whether AbbVie had attempted the companies, in violation of antitrust laws, to stay out of the market in exchange. items of value transferred.

Tuesday’s report follows a series of similar probes released in the fall of last year on shares of Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb and Teva as well as those of Novartis, Amgen and Mallinckrodt.