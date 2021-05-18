How to trade Home Depot as stocks slide on strong earnings





Home Depot (High Definition) – Get a report Tuesday launches retail revenue reports. The stock initially traded 1.4% higher on the day, but dropped its gains and is now down around 1%. The 1.4% increase wasn’t very impressive initially, but considering the run Home Depot enjoyed before the earnings report, the muted reaction after the results is more reasonable. It is even attractive in the eyes of some investors. The company turned off the lights, crushing profits and revenue expectations as sales soared more than 30% year-over-year. Comparable store sales also far exceeded expectations. Despite the numbers, stocks are struggling to move forward. We’re seeing similar, albeit slightly better, price action at Walmart (WMT) – Get a report. Despite good results, the title only increased by 2% on the day. Wednesday we’ll hear from Lowe’s (LOW) – Get a report, which can also impact Home Depot. We now know that business is going well, but what can we expect from the title in the future? Walmart is part of Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS membership club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells WMT? Find out more now. Home Depot stock trading Home Depot daily stock chart. Graphic courtesy of TrendSpider.com We need to make some observations about Home Depot shares versus the daily chart above. Most blatantly is the massive rush we’ve seen since the recent trough. From March 5 low to May 10 high, stocks are up 40%. Since the start of this race, the title has climbed in 23 of the 30 trading sessions. In each of those “down days,” the stock never fell more than 1%, and in three of the seven stocks fell 12 basis points or less. Talk about a stellar race for the bulls. But we recently saw a rapid correction of 8.5% from highs in just a few days. After a rebound last week, it was clear that the 10 and 21 day moving averages were acting like resistance. These measures now also act as resistance after profits. But stocks continue to find support at the 10-week moving average and just above the 50-day moving average. Support also comes into play at the 161.8% extension. If this area fails as support, it could put the $ 293- $ 300 area into play as well as the 21 week moving average. For now, I like how Home Depot shares are maintaining their current levels after such a rally. But we really need to see the stock pick up the 21 and 10 day moving averages to get any real upside momentum. A fence above these marks puts $ 340 on the line.







