What you need to know about the CDC travel guidelines

In a surprising move to some, the CDC mask guidelines have relaxed considerably. It is possible for fully vaccinated people not to wear a mask in many public places. But how do the relaxed mask recommendations affect the CDC’s travel guidelines?

New CDC mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people

The CDC considers individuals to be fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their last COVID-19 vaccine. This is after the second dose for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the first injection for Johnson and Johnson. Unless the vaccine requires only one injection, people who only have one vaccine are still considered unvaccinated.

Americans can access the latest CDC Masking Guidelines for indoor and outdoor activities to find more specific information. Here is an overview of several permitted activities that no longer require a mask, except where laws, business or professional regulations require a mask to be worn.

Outdoor activities

Attend a small outdoor gathering with the vaccinated and unvaccinated

Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households

Attend a crowded live event such as a concert or sporting event

The unvaccinated should continue to wear a mask for outdoor meals and attend crowded live events.

Indoor activities

Many indoor activities no longer require masks for fully immunized people. Some of the new travel-friendly authorizations include:

Visit an indoor mall or an infrequently visited museum

Use public transport with limited occupancy

Attend small gatherings indoors with the vaccinated and unvaccinated

Eat in a restaurant or indoor bar

Fully vaccinated people will need to continue to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces or in public transport vehicles like buses, ferries and planes.

For the unvaccinated, the CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask in all indoor settings.

In addition to CDC guidelines, the federal government Management and Budget Office no longer requires a mask for most indoor environments for fully vaccinated people. This restriction facility includes the more than 400 National Park Service locations.

Do fully vaccinated people have to wear a mask on airplanes?

Despite the return to normal life in many outdoor and indoor environments, fully immunized people should continue to wear a mask when using commercial transport or in transport hubs. A mask warrant from the Biden administration continues to require all passengers and crew to wear masks for activities such as commercial flights or traveling by bus and train to, in, or out of. the exit from the United States.

This mandate is currently in effect until September 13, 2021.

It is not clear whether the mandate will be renewed a second time. Another possibility is that the mask’s term expires in mid-September but reactivates seasonally during cold and flu season. It’s also important to remember that CDC masking guidelines can change at any time. More restrictions are possible if the nation sees a resurgence of new cases.

Updated CDC Travel Guidelines for Fully Immunized People

Now that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks in most cases, it can be assumed that it is safer to travel. While the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent getting sick, a full vaccination does not guarantee that you will not get sick. Travelers should still exercise caution when traveling to the United States or to another country.

The CDC recommends that people delay travel until they are fully immunized because they are less likely to contract or spread COVID-19.

Domestic travel guidelines

For domestic travel, the CDC says people who are fully vaccinated do not have to take a diagnostic test before travel. They also don’t have to self-quarantine after returning home or take a post-travel test, but do need to self-monitor for potential symptoms of COVID-19.

On the other hand, unvaccinated travelers should take a pre-travel test and quarantine for the first 7 days after travel if they take a post-travel test between days 3 and 5. The alternative is to no post-travel testing and automatic quarantine for a full ten days after travel ends.

All travelers, vaccinated or not, should continue to distance themselves socially and practice frequent handwashing. They must also follow all national and local travel laws of their destination country or country of origin.

International travel guidelines

International travel is more restrictive for all travelers. In addition to following United States travel guidelines for leaving and entering the United States, travelers must also adhere to destination countries. entry conditions.

Entry requirements vary from country to country, but many require a pre-travel diagnostic test or proof of vaccination to waive a mandatory self-quarantine to enter the country.

Fully vaccinated

There are also CDC guidelines to follow for travel abroad once fully immunized:

A pre-trip test is optional unless the destination requires it

Get a negative test or show proof of recent recovery to re-enter the United States

Consider taking a post-travel test 3-5 days after you return to the United States

Fully vaccinated people do not have to self-quarantine upon return to the United States, but will need to self-monitor for possible symptoms.

All people traveling to the United States must take a negative pre-travel test or show proof of recovery from COVID-19 within the past 90 days. Many countries offer tests that you can take up to 3 days before boarding your return flight to the United States.

Not vaccinated

Unvaccinated individuals should follow the same travel guidelines for returning from international travel as for domestic travel.

Self-quarantine for 7 full days if tested 3-5 days after travel

Self-quarantine for 10 days if you don’t get a post-travel test

They should also avoid contact with high-risk people, such as those who are immunocompromised, for 14 days after travel.

CDC Travel Advisory Levels

International travel volumes are slowly increasing as more countries accept foreign visitors. Travelers can decide where to fly using the CDC Travel Recommendations.

This four-level scoring system lists the current level of COVID-19 for each nation. It is possible to search for nations by consultative level or by manually typing in the name of the country.

Here are the four COVID-19 levels:

Level 4: very high (avoid all travel to the destination)

Level 3: high (avoid non-essential travel)

Level 2: moderate (high risk travelers should avoid non-essential travel)

Level 1: low (all travelers should keep a distance and watch themselves)

Most countries have an advisory level of Level 4 or 3. It may be safer to travel now than at the height of the pandemic, but there is still a risk of contracting the virus and having to self-harm. quarantine during the trip or after returning home until he recovers and tests negative.

For these reasons, domestic travel may be the best option besides planning activities that can facilitate social distancing and avoid large crowds, even if they are fully vaccinated.

summary

The CDC currently recommends that if you are going on a trip, you do so only after you have been fully immunized. While you still need to wear a mask during commercial trips and practice some protective measures at destination, fully immunized people can do most normal activities, as local guidelines allow.

