Google I / O: search giant expands quantum computing ambitions with new center

Google began to create a new quantum computing A research center that will employ hundreds of people, the latest sign that the competition to turn these radical new machines into practical tools is intensifying. It’s in Santa Barbara, California, where Google’s first quantum computing lab already employs dozens of researchers and engineers.

Operations at the new Google Quantum AI campus, which have already started with a few initial researchers, will give Google a larger role in building its own machines, Google said during its annual I / O developer conference Tuesday. In-house manufacturing, combined with an increase in the number of quantum computers, is expected to accelerate progress.

One of the main tasks of Google’s new quantum computing center is to make the fundamentals of data processing, called qubits, more reliable, said Jeff Dean, senior vice president of Google Research and Health, who has helped develop some of Google’s most important technologies such as search, advertising, and artificial intelligence. Qubits are easily disturbed by outside forces that derail calculations, but error correction technology will allow quantum computers to run longer so they become more useful.

“We hope the timeline will be that in the next year or two, we will be able to have a demonstration of an error correction qubit,” Dean told CNET in a pre-conference briefing. .

Quantum computing is a promising field which can bring great power to complex problems, such as the development of new drugs or materials, which bog down conventional machines. Quantum machines, however, rely on the bizarre physical laws that govern ultra-small particles. Several tech giants and startups are pursuing the development of quantum computers, and their efforts for now remain expensive research projects that have not proven their potential.



“We hope to someday create a quantum computer with error correction,” Sundar Pichai, managing director of parent company Google Alphabet, said during Google I / O’s keynote address.

Google shines a light on its quantum computing work at Google I / O, a conference aimed primarily at programmers who need to work with the search giant’s Android phone software, Chrome web browser, and other projects. The conference gives Google a chance to showcase infrastructure globally, solidify its reputation for innovation and generally geek. Google is also using the show to tout new AI technology that brings computers a step closer to human intelligence and to provide details on its custom hardware to accelerate AI.

As one of Google’s top engineers, Dean is a major force in the computer industry, a rare example of a programmer to be featured in The New Yorker magazine. He’s been instrumental in the creation of key technologies like MapReduce, which has helped propel Google to the top of search engine activity, and TensorFlow, which powers its heavy use of artificial intelligence technology. He now faces cultural and political challenges, including the very public departure of AI researcher Timnit Gebru.

Google TPU AI Accelerators

During I / O, Dean also revealed new details about Google’s AI acceleration hardware, custom processors he calls tensor processing units. Dean described how the company hangs 4,096 of its Fourth generation TPU in one pod which is 10 more powerful than previous pods with TPU v3 chips.

“A single pod is incredibly significant computing power,” Dean said. “We have now deployed a lot in many different data centers, and by the end of the year we plan to deploy dozens of them.” Google uses TPU pods primarily to train AI, the computation-intensive process that generates the AI ​​models that later appear in our phones, smart speakers, and other devices.

Previous AI pod designs had a dedicated collection of TPUs, but with TPU v4, Google connects them with fast fiber optic lines so that different modules can be assembled into a group. This means that modules that are down for maintenance can easily be bypassed, Dean said.

The approach has been deeply important to Google’s success. While some computer users have focused on expensive and ultra-reliable computing equipment, Google has used cheaper equipment since its inception. However, it has designed its infrastructure in such a way that it can continue to function even if certain elements fail.

Google is also trying to improve its artificial intelligence software with a technique called several modalities. Today, separate AI systems are formed to recognize text, speech, photos, and videos. Google wants a larger AI that covers all of these entries. Such a system would recognize, for example, a leopard whether it saw a photo or heard someone say the word, Dean said.