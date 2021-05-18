Business
Google I / O: search giant expands quantum computing ambitions with new center
Google began to create a new quantum computing A research center that will employ hundreds of people, the latest sign that the competition to turn these radical new machines into practical tools is intensifying. It’s in Santa Barbara, California, where Google’s first quantum computing lab already employs dozens of researchers and engineers.
Operations at the new Google Quantum AI campus, which have already started with a few initial researchers, will give Google a larger role in building its own machines, Google said during its annual I / O developer conference Tuesday. In-house manufacturing, combined with an increase in the number of quantum computers, is expected to accelerate progress.
One of the main tasks of Google’s new quantum computing center is to make the fundamentals of data processing, called qubits, more reliable, said Jeff Dean, senior vice president of Google Research and Health, who has helped develop some of Google’s most important technologies such as search, advertising, and artificial intelligence. Qubits are easily disturbed by outside forces that derail calculations, but error correction technology will allow quantum computers to run longer so they become more useful.
“We hope the timeline will be that in the next year or two, we will be able to have a demonstration of an error correction qubit,” Dean told CNET in a pre-conference briefing. .
Quantum computing is a promising field which can bring great power to complex problems, such as the development of new drugs or materials, which bog down conventional machines. Quantum machines, however, rely on the bizarre physical laws that govern ultra-small particles. Several tech giants and startups are pursuing the development of quantum computers, and their efforts for now remain expensive research projects that have not proven their potential.
“We hope to someday create a quantum computer with error correction,” Sundar Pichai, managing director of parent company Google Alphabet, said during Google I / O’s keynote address.
Google shines a light on its quantum computing work at Google I / O, a conference aimed primarily at programmers who need to work with the search giant’s Android phone software, Chrome web browser, and other projects. The conference gives Google a chance to showcase infrastructure globally, solidify its reputation for innovation and generally geek. Google is also using the show to tout new AI technology that brings computers a step closer to human intelligence and to provide details on its custom hardware to accelerate AI.
As one of Google’s top engineers, Dean is a major force in the computer industry, a rare example of a programmer to be featured in The New Yorker magazine. He’s been instrumental in the creation of key technologies like MapReduce, which has helped propel Google to the top of search engine activity, and TensorFlow, which powers its heavy use of artificial intelligence technology. He now faces cultural and political challenges, including the very public departure of AI researcher Timnit Gebru.
Google TPU AI Accelerators
During I / O, Dean also revealed new details about Google’s AI acceleration hardware, custom processors he calls tensor processing units. Dean described how the company hangs 4,096 of its Fourth generation TPU in one pod which is 10 more powerful than previous pods with TPU v3 chips.
“A single pod is incredibly significant computing power,” Dean said. “We have now deployed a lot in many different data centers, and by the end of the year we plan to deploy dozens of them.” Google uses TPU pods primarily to train AI, the computation-intensive process that generates the AI models that later appear in our phones, smart speakers, and other devices.
Previous AI pod designs had a dedicated collection of TPUs, but with TPU v4, Google connects them with fast fiber optic lines so that different modules can be assembled into a group. This means that modules that are down for maintenance can easily be bypassed, Dean said.
The approach has been deeply important to Google’s success. While some computer users have focused on expensive and ultra-reliable computing equipment, Google has used cheaper equipment since its inception. However, it has designed its infrastructure in such a way that it can continue to function even if certain elements fail.
Google is also trying to improve its artificial intelligence software with a technique called several modalities. Today, separate AI systems are formed to recognize text, speech, photos, and videos. Google wants a larger AI that covers all of these entries. Such a system would recognize, for example, a leopard whether it saw a photo or heard someone say the word, Dean said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]