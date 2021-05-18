Late drop leaves Wall Street indices lower, led by technology





TOKYO An afternoon drop led by big tech stocks left major stock indexes significantly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday. The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, with most of those losses occurring in the last hour of trading. Parent company Apple, Facebook and Googles all lost 1% or more. Walmart rose after reporting strong results driven by higher online sales. AT&T suffered the biggest loss on the S&P 500 a day after the company announced it would offload its recently acquired media businesses, including HBO and CNN, into a new company with assets from Discovery Communications. Crude oil prices fell and Treasury bill yields remained stable. THIS IS A BRIEF UPDATE. The previous history of PAs follows below. U.S. stock indices are lower on Tuesday as investors focus on the possibility of rising inflation later this year and an economic recovery as the coronavirus pandemic abates. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 2:35 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122 points, or 0.4% to 34,206, and the high-tech Nasdaq gave up an early gain and fell 0.4%. The Russell 2000 Small Business Equity Index weathered the trend, rising 0.4%. A d Declines in financials, communications and energy companies outpaced gains in tech and healthcare stocks. Retailers are among the latest companies to release their first quarter results. Walmart rose 2.2% after the retail giant’s earnings beat estimates, as online shopping saw significant growth from a year ago, in part thanks to Americans’ online shopping during the pandemic . The market as a whole made strong gains at the start of the year, with investors betting on an economic recovery fueled by widespread vaccinations. Expectations for corporate earnings were high and the latest round of results has been surprisingly good. Wall Street is now digesting this growth and adopting a more cautious view. Some kind of pause was always inevitable, “said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. Ultimately, markets see a tougher landscape ahead and general uncertainty. A d Investors are concerned about whether rising inflation will prove to be either temporary or will last. Prices are on the rise for everything from gasoline to food, as the economy recovers from its unease that has lasted for more than a year. The fear is that the Federal Reserve will have to pull back broad support if inflation persists. This includes historically low interest rates and the monthly purchase of $ 120 billion of bonds intended to fuel the labor market and the economy. Despite all the concerns about inflation, many professional investors echo the Federal Reserve in saying that they expect the price hike to be transient. I don’t think we are entering a new period of structurally higher inflation, but at the same time, it’s impossible to say that it’s not one of the main risks investors face, Mayfield said. A d Higher interest rates weigh down most of the stock market, but they are especially painful for stocks considered the most expensive and those that bid for expected profits in the future. This mainly concerns technology stocks, which have risen sharply last year and are highly valued on the future earnings these companies could generate. AT&T fell 5.8% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 and continued its two-day decline after the company announced it would divest its Warner media assets into a new company with Discovery Communications. AT&T only completed the acquisition of Warner, which includes HBO, CNN, DC Comics and other iconic properties, in 2018 and its new CEO is turning around on its predecessor’s decisions.

