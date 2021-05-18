Darkside hacker raised $ 90 million from 47 victims





The Russian ransomware group responsible for the colonial pipeline hack, Darkside, raked in just over $ 90 million in Bitcoin ransom payments from 47 victims before announcing it would cease operations, according to the analyst firm. Elliptic blockchain. Colonial Pipeline’s marine communications system is down According to Elliptic Report, around 47% of victims paid Darkside a ransom, with an average payment of around $ 1.9 million. The firm added that Darkside had been on track for a record month for ransom payments in May before deciding to shut down operations. DarkTracer , a criminal intelligence platform, found that a total of 99 organizations were infected with DarkSide malware on Monday. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Cybersecurity company Fireye notes that since their initial appearance in August 2020, the creators of Darkside and their affiliates have launched a wave of global crime affecting organizations in more than 15 countries and across multiple industries. Darkside operates as ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) where profits are shared among its owners and partners, or affiliates, who provide access to organizations and deploy the ransomware. Affiliates keep a percentage of the ransom fee for each victim. Based on forum advertisements, RaaS operators charge 25% of ransom fees below $ 500,000. The reduction increases to 10% for ransom fees over $ 5 million. Elliptic’s report reveals that Darkside developers took a total of $ 15.5 billion in Bitcoin ransom payments, a 17.2% reduction, while affiliates took an 87.2% reduction in $ 74.7 million. “To our knowledge, this analysis includes all payments made to DarkSide, however other transactions can still be discovered, and the numbers here should be considered a lower bound,” said Tom’s co-founder and chief scientist. Robinson Elliptic. The majority of funds are sent to crypto exchanges, where they can be exchanged for other crypto assets or be converted into fiat currency, Elliptic added. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS The 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline system transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and fuel oil per day, or about 45% of the fuel consumed on the east coast between the Gulf Coast and the metro area. from New York. Colonial restarted the pipeline on May 12 and said on Saturday service had since been fully restored. According to reports, Colonial paid Darkside a ransom of nearly $ 5 million to get back online. A colonial spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business’s request for comment. On Tuesday, the company said its internal server that manages its nomination system had experienced “intermittent disruptions” due to some of the hardening efforts underway as part of its restore process. “These issues weren’t related to the ransomware or any kind of re-infection,” Colonial said. “We are working diligently to bring our nomination system back online and will continue to keep our shippers up to date. The Colonial Pipeline network continues to deliver refined products as designated by our shippers. The Colonial Pipeline hack caused consumers to panic while buying gasoline. This resulted in station outages on the East Coast and a national gasoline price of over $ 3 a gallon, the most expensive level since 2014. The latest outage data at 1 p.m. Tuesday from GasBuddy’s senior oil analyst Patrick De Haan shows a total of 10,418 stations go without gas. The regions that remain hardest hit by gasoline outages are Washington, DC, the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. According to American Automobile Association, the national average price of gasoline on Tuesday was $ 3.04 per gallon.







