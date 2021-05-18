AT&T (T) stock falls the most in a year as investor dividend is lower





AT&T Inc. fell the most in over a year as investors digested the phone giant’s smaller dividend payout plans following the planned merger of its WarnerMedia division with Discovery Inc. AT&T shares fell as much as 7.9% on Tuesday in New York City, the biggest intraday decline since March 2020. The stock had gained 9.1% so far this year until the close Monday. Discovery shares fell less than 1% on Tuesday to $ 33.80. Without WarnerMedia’s cash flow, AT&T said Monday it would reduce its dividend payout ratio to 43% of its cash flow. That translates to about $ 9 billion a year, up from $ 15 billion previously, according to Colby Synesael, analyst at Cowen & Co. Under the deal, AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the media company. combined while Discovery investors will have 29%. The parties estimate the new entity at $ 130 billion, including debt. Learn more: The biggest recent media mergers “I thought the market was okay with it, but apparently not,” said Synesael. “Looks like it took people a day to do the math.” Cable pioneer John Malone, who has long controlled Discovery, released a statement Tuesday reiterating that he supports the deal. “I am delighted to fully support this transaction, without asking for or receiving any bonus for my high voting shares,” said Malone. “I believe we are creating real shareholder value and a legacy investment for my grandchildren.” The idea of ​​creating a new media giant, which should have a name in the next few days, started with a text from Discovery CEO David Zaslav to AT&T counterpart John Stankey. Their discussions resulted in a merger of media properties combining AT & T’s HBO, Warner Bros. and TNT with a list of Discovery channels, including Food Network, and reality TV shows like “Deadliest Catch” and “Naked and Afraid”. “This is a major reset of the chessboard,” said Todd Lowenstein, chief equity strategist at Union Bank Private Bank. “The markets do not seem willing to deliver a favorable verdict at this point.” (Updates with Malone’s statement in the fifth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

