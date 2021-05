Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cut Wells Fargo stake in first quarter, added to Kroger and Verizon

One of the most anticipated and scrutinized regulatory documents has been tabled: Berkshire Hathawayof (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 13F. This is the quarterly breakdown of the company’s sizable holdings, led by Warren Buffett, in publicly traded companies. As always, at the end of the first quarter, the evolving Berkshire portfolio saw changes from the previous quarter, several of which were quite dramatic. Overall, in a quarter-to-quarter comparison, the company sold more than bought. For example, the company revealed in the filing that it had fully liquidated its approximately $ 700 million position in the store credit card specialist. Synchrony Financial. Elsewhere in the financial sector, Berkshire has significantly reduced its stake in one of its more traditional investments, Wells fargo. Its position fell to just over 675,000 shares, from nearly 52.5 million in the previous quarter. Several posts in other sectors have also been cut. The pharmaceutical sector has seen a series of chops, as Berkshire cut back its AbbVie, Merck, and Bristol Myers Squibb. During this time, the company reduced its General Motorsposition, and those of the energy giant Chevronand king of satellite radio Sirius XM Holdings. On the other hand, Berkshire has significantly increased its investment in the supermarket chain operator Kroger, increasing its position by 52% to over 51 million shares. Another notable addition was the approximately 12 million shares of the company. Verizon Communications stake; it stood at 159 million shares at the end of the first quarter. A new investment for Berkshire during the quarter was in the insurance company Aon, with a relatively modest stake of 4.1 million shares. Meanwhile, two of Berkshire’s biggest positions – those of Bank of Americaand Apple— remains unchanged. As neither Buffett nor Berkshire himself typically comment on his 13Fs, the reasons for their various adjustments were not immediately apparent.

