How is Squarespace rated? Maybe $ 6.8 billion to start.

The New York stock exchange. Spencer Platt / Getty Images



The New York Stock Exchange said Tuesday evening that the benchmark price for Squarespace, which will list its shares on Wednesday, would be $ 50. That translates to a valuation of $ 6.8 billion for Squarespace, a New York City web hosting company, based on approximately 136 million shares outstanding. with its last round of financing in March. Reference prices are generally irrelevant to how the stock will trade. Rather, they are intended to be a guide that informs the public of recent private business activities.



Coinbase



Global (ticker: COIN), which went public in April using a direct listing, received a benchmark price of $ 250. His stock opened at $ 381. Squarespace is expected to debut on the stock markets on Wednesday under the symbol SQSP on the NYSE. Squarespace shareholders have signed up to sell 40.4 million shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. Fourteen investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets, are working on the transaction as financial advisers. Goldman and JP Morgan will work with the designated market maker to set the opening price for Squarespaces, the prospectus says. Founded in 2003, Squarespace is a website building and payments company. Its platform is used by millions of customers in more than 180 companies, according to a prospectus. Last week the company said so expected revenues of $ 186 million to $ 189 million for its fiscal second quarter and revenue of $ 764 million to $ 776 million for its full 2021 fiscal year. Several investors have registered shares which they may or may not sell during the listing. That includes Squarespace founder and CEO Anthony Casalena, which is offering 6.2 million shares, while General Atlantic has registered 13.7 million and Index Ventures has put up around 6.5 million shares. Squarespace is the third company to use a direct listing this year. ZipRecruiter, the online job market, will also be made public next week using this method on the NYSE. Coinbase debuted in April after the Roblox gaming platform (RBLX) launched its shares using a direct listing in March also on the NYSE. Write to [email protected]

