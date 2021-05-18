Bank of America to raise hourly minimum wage to $ 25 by 2025





Bank of America said on Tuesday it was raising the minimum hourly wage for its employees to $ 25 by 2025. The Charlotte-based banking giant is the latest U.S. company to raise the minimum hourly wage paid to its workers as the country continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted massive layoffs last year. The move also comes as the Biden administration pushes for a national minimum wage of $ 15 an hour, and follows announcements by Mcdonalds, Walmart, Starbucks, and Amazon that they too will increase the hourly wages of workers. Meanwhile, governors in at least 10 states said they would no longer accept the federal government’s enhanced unemployment program which includes an additional $ 300 in weekly benefits. Many Republican leaders in those states say the extra federal money has made low-wage workers earn more money for not working, as some employers say they have difficulty finding work. COVID relief:Why are so many states ending increased unemployment? Mask Wars:As stores update COVID-19 policies for vaccinated customers, there are more conflicts Bank of America raised its U.S. minimum wage to $ 20 an hour in March 2020, and the company said it will now require all U.S. suppliers to pay their employees whose work is dedicated to the bank for at least $ 15. dollars an hour. Sheri Bronstein, director of human resources at Bank of America, said the company wanted to offer “a solid salary and competitive advantages” to help the families of its employees and to attract and retain top talent. A fundamental tenet of responsible growth is our commitment to being a great place to work, which means investing in the people who serve our customers, Bronstein said. In April, the bank posted first-quarter profit of $ 8.1 billion, which largely exceeded Wall Street estimates. The hike to $ 25 an hour comes after the bank increased its hourly minimum wage from $ 15 to $ 17 an hour in 2019 and to $ 20 an hour last year. At $ 25 an hour, a full-time employee working 40 hours a week would earn $ 52,000 a year. That’s a 25% increase over the company’s current minimum wage, which translates to an annual salary of $ 41,600. However, Bank of America, like many banks in the United States, has reduced its hours of operation for its customers, with some branches closing at 4 p.m. on weekdays. The bank has approximately 66 million personal and small business customers with 4,300 retail financial centers across the country. The Bank of America’s current minimum wage is nearly three times the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25 an hour, but President Joe Biden is trying to get Congress to gradually raise it to $ 15. time. A government report in February by the non-partisanThe congressional budget official concluded that raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour would raise the income of millions of Americans and lift 900,000 people out of poverty. But by 2025, when the federal hourly rate hit $ 15 under a proposal submitted to Congress, about 1.4 million fewer Americans would be working, the report concludes. Indeed, higher wages would increase the cost of producing goods and services and, in response, many employers would reduce their workforce or hire fewer employees, according to the report. Got a tip on business or investigative stories? Contact the reporter at craig.harris@ usatoday.com or 602-509-3613 or on Twitter @CraigHarrisUSAT Support local journalism.Subscribe to usatoday.com.







