Business
Myconic Capital Lists on NEO Exchange
Listing should provide the company with greater access to investors and capital
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Myconic Capital Corp. (formerly, Auralite Investments Inc.) (CSE: MEDI) (the “Company” or “Myconic”) is pleased to announce that the Company has transferred the listing of its common stock (the Myconic shares) to the NEO ( the named executive officer). Myconic shares will begin trading on the NEO under the symbol MEDI at the start of trading on May 21, 2021. Myconic shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on May 20, 2021 at the close of trading. the negociation; the transition to NEO is not expected to impact the ability of current investors to trade in Myconic shares. The NEO has over 125 company and ETF listings and consistently facilitates nearly 15 percent of all trading volume in Canada.
Since its inception as a public company, Myconic has invested in various sectors. Currently, the Company is actively pursuing its vision of becoming a North American leader in mental health. In particular, the Company recently acquired a network of 14 national medical cannabis clinics with the aim of expanding the scope of mental health treatments to include intravenous ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.
“As a senior exchange, the NEO provides additional liquidity and exposure that should enable our continued growth,” said Adam Deffett, vice president of capital markets for Myconic. We further anticipate that this NEO listing will provide us with the opportunity to target and reach a broader range of institutional and retail investors, while having access to larger and more efficient capital. “
Quality companies across the country are realizing the benefits and added value of listing on a senior stock exchange, added Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. We are proud to be the destination of choice for on-sale releases like Myconic, an organization that aims to address the urgent mental health crisis through targeted investments in medical cannabis clinics with strategic expansion plans. We look forward to providing Myconic with a broad platform for growth through increased access to capital, increased visibility to the investment community and a greater opportunity to bring innovative new treatments to market.
Investors can trade Myconic Shares through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full service dealers.
ABOUT NEO EXCHANGE
The NEO Exchange is Canada’s innovation economy exchange that brings together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO gives priority to investors and provides access to trading of all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEO is a Tier 1 exchange and only lists senior companies and investment products seeking an exchange that allows investor confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unhindered access to market data.
Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram
ABOUT MYCONIC
Myconic Capital Corp. is an investment issuer with a diversified portfolio that focuses on emerging companies active in the high tech, real estate, cannabis, mining, and health and wellness industries.
On behalf of:
MYCONIC CAPITAL CORP.
“Robert meister“
Robert Meister, CEO and administrator
For more information, please contact:
Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
Phone: 403-978-3801
Email: [email protected]
https://myconiccapital.com/
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the accuracy or relevance of this release.
Notice regarding forward-looking information:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve many assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, what may cause the performance and results of future periods to differ materially from any estimate or projection of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and the financial markets in particular, the interest of investors in the company and the future prospects of the company.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required. by applicable securities law. In addition, the Company assumes no obligation to comment on the expectations or statements made by third parties with respect to the matters referred to above.
