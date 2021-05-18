What is a scholarship? Definition and examples

A stock exchange is a central market where stocks and other securities are traded, bought and sold.

Exchanges can be physical or electronic, but electronic exchanges are now the norm.

The main objective of an exchange is to connect buyers and sellers, and to bring stability, transparency and efficiency to the negotiation process.

A stock exchange is a place where shares of publicly traded companies are bought and sold in real time, either physically or electronically.

When you think about buying stocks, the first thing to understand is that the stock market is actually made up of a network of exchanges. The main stock exchanges in the United States are the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq.

It is on these regulated exchanges that many actions take place. Stock exchanges are an important part of the market, and understanding how they work can give you a better understanding of the inner workings of the stock market as a whole.

What is a scholarship?

A stock exchange is a market where you buy stocks, bonds, and other securities. It provides a platform for companies to sell shares and for investors to trade those shares with each other, all in a regulated space that aims to make everything as efficient and transparent as possible.

There are many exchanges around the world, each serving different markets. The NYSE, for example, is one of many exchanges in the world, but it’s also the largest in terms of market capitalization, which measures the total value of the securities traded there.

Historically, exchanges were primarily physical spaces with men standing on a floor shouting buy and sell orders. Today, much of the trading is virtual with computers connecting buyers and sellers. The Nasdaq, which began operating in 1971, is a prime example of electronic exchange.

When a company is “listed” on a stock exchange, it means that it can be traded there. Registration requirements vary by exchange, but include meeting minimum criteria, such as number of shareholders, earnings, and share price.

In return for these requirements, companies enjoy the prestige of being on a large stock exchange. Being listed on a popular stock exchange gives companies visibility in the global market.

How does a scholarship work?

To understand the basics of how an exchange works, it helps to understand the concept of primary and secondary markets.

Primary market: In a primary market, companies are selling new shares to the public for the first time, as an initial public offering (IPO). One of the most important things to note is in a primary market, securities are purchased directly from the issuing company.

After the issuance of new securities, the secondary market is where investors buy and sell securities at each other. This is where the trading comes in. The NYSE and the Nasdaq are both secondary markets. Secondary markets are basically what is meant by "stock market".

While an IPO in the primary market allows private companies to raise large amounts of capital, subsequent trading in the secondary market informs the current value of the stock through supply and demand.

Generally speaking, a stock exchange can function either as an auction market or as a dealer market.

In an auction market, traders bid on the price of a security based on their confidence in its success or their desire to take a stake in that company. Typically, buyers strive for the lowest price possible, so that they can sell later at a profit, while sellers aim to be valued appropriately.

In a brokerage market, many brokers, or “market makers,” post the prices at which they are willing to buy and sell a security, and the differences between the bid and ask prices displayed illustrate the cost to investors. Market makers use their own capital to engage in the process and work to deliver



liquidity

, which makes trading faster and easier.

Transactions through a stock exchange tend to be more secure than the over-the-counter (OTC) market, where transactions take place directly between two parties rather than being facilitated by an intermediary. Typically, the over-the-counter market is less regulated than a stock exchange and includes smaller, riskier companies, such as penny stocks.

Functions of a stock exchange

Securities are among the most regulated industries in the United States, and the SEC is responsible for regulatory oversight and investor protection.

More broadly, the government agency ensures that listed companies do not participate in fraud by overseeing the registration of new securities and coordinating appropriate filings, such as quarterly earnings reports, so companies remain transparent about -to potential buyers.

Stock exchanges perform a few key functions for investors, traders and listed companies.

Transparent pricing of titles: Exchanges need to ensure that buyers and sellers have access to accurate and up-to-date pricing and ordering information to make informed investment decisions. They play a major role in providing fair and transparent title pricing, while effectively matching buyers and sellers.

Exchanges help new businesses raise capital while providing instant access to orders for investors. Exchanges promote market liquidity, allowing shares to be traded quickly without significantly affecting its price.

While being accessible to many market participants is a crucial piece of the puzzle, it is also important that buyers and sellers are credible and properly vetted. The exchanges ensure that participants meet the necessary requirements and comply with regulations according to the instructions in order to reduce the risk of default.

Investor protection: Exchanges are accessible to both institutional investors and less experienced investors and should offer protections, such as the appropriate categorization of stocks by level of risk, to those with limited financial knowledge. This promotes consumer confidence and protects less experienced investors from serious financial loss.

Important stock market players

Exchanges have a number of moving parts and everyone involved has a specific and necessary role. Here’s a look at who’s who:

Brokers: Brokers are professionals or companies who act as intermediaries between outside investors, who do not have access to the internal workings of the exchange, and the market. Brokers represent the best interests of their clients, aiming to buy or sell at the best price for the investor, and are generally paid on a commission basis.

Dealers: Dealers are businesses or individuals who execute transactions for themselves, rather than for a customer or third party, with the aim of maximizing their own profits. Dealers make money by selling shares for more than they originally paid for.

Market makers: Market makers are brokers who aim to increase the liquidity of the entire exchange, by buying and selling a large volume of stocks to ensure that trades happen. This increased liquidity benefits all parties involved by making trading more efficient.

Broker-dealers: As the name suggests, these people or businesses are a combination of brokers and dealers, serving the interests of both themselves and their clients.

Financial takeaways

Stock exchanges are physical or electronic spaces where shares of publicly traded companies are bought and sold in real time. These exchanges are highly regulated and generally safer than the over-the-counter market, as regulations make companies less likely to default on investors.

Exchanges simplify the process of finding buyers and give those investors peace of mind about a company’s credibility as they regulate publicly traded companies.