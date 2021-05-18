Students use technology to fight COVID, advocate for racial justice in Samsung contest





This story is part of Technology for a better world, stories about the various teams that create products, applications and services to improve our lives and our society. On Tuesday, Samsung announced the winners of its Solve for tomorrow contest, a national competition for students in grades 6 to 12 to use STEM subjects to solve a problem in their local community. The winning projects aim to tackle COVID-related loneliness and depression, clean up trash from abandoned sites, and use smartphones to more easily record interactions with law enforcement for accountability purposes. Since 2010, Solve for Tomorrow has offered a prize pool of $ 2 million as part of the competition. Seventy-five semi-finalists received $ 15,000 in technology and supplies, and 10 national finalists were chosen to participate in a virtual presentation event to present their project to a jury. Seven of these finalists will be awarded $ 65,000 in technical and school supplies, and the three grand prize winners will receive $ 130,000. “Students today are listening – they internalize all issues, and they feel empowered to do something about it,” Ann Woo, director of Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow program, told CNET. “This is a generation where students don’t wait for others to fix it for them. They say, “It’s around me, I don’t want to wait much longer, and I’m the one who will. . ‘” Here’s a little more on the three national grand prize winners this year: Hope of Detroit Academy (Detroit, Michigan) Students at the Hope of Detroit Academy live in a community with excessive amounts of garbage, worn tires left in open spaces, and abandoned homes that are unsafe. For their project, the students created an app called Green Warrior to track these sites and report them to local organizations that help lead the cleanup efforts. Hope of Detroit Academy

Porter High School (Porter, TX) Up to one in four seniors reported having anxiety or depression in the midst of the pandemic – of particular concern, as these conditions carry an increased risk of developing dementia and other serious health problems. The students at Porter High School have created an app-website combo called Gen-Bridge, which connects students and others to seniors living in assisted living residences, for making video calls or playing games. to games virtually. Porter High School

Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy (Erie, PA) After anti-racial justice protests erupted across the country last summer, students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy decided to embark on a project that could help people more easily use their smartphones to record interactions. with law enforcement officials during protests, rallies and routine road stops, to help capture and deter potentially threatening situations. They’ve developed a voice-activated mobile app that turns phones into body or dash cameras when a trigger word is said, to capture the interaction. Northwestern Pennsylvania College Academy

Almost 25,000 schools have participated in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow competition since its inception. For more information, see How Apple’s Swift Student Challenge Winners Fight Coronavirus.

