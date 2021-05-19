The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,507.05, up 32.40 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down 26 cents, or 1.01 percent, to $ 25.42 on 18 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.28%, to $ 46.95 on 7.9 million shares. Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV). Materials. Up 2.5 cents, or 10.2 percent, to 27 cents on 7.4 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Finances. Down five cents, or 0.08 percent, to $ 65.79 on 6.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 0.96 percent, to $ 28.79 on 5.3 million shares. Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX: LUN). Materials. Down eight cents, or 0.59 percent, to $ 13.51 on 5.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR). Down 19 cents to $ 130.79. The main shareholder of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. asked CN Rail to drop its offer on Kansas City Southern because of the significant breakage fees CN Rail would be forced to pay if its voting trust was not approved by the U.S. rail regulator. UK firm TCI Fund Management, which also owns a 3% stake in CN Rail, appealed in a letter to CN’s board of directors after the US Surface Transportation Board ruled on Monday that its deal of 33.6 billion US dollars with KCS was to be based on stricter merger rules. TCI claims CN’s board of directors would be “reckless and extremely irresponsible” to risk C $ 2 billion in shareholder money based on STB’s yet to come decision to approve the voting trust for the transaction CN-KCS. That figure includes a breakage fee of US $ 1 billion if the STB does not approve the trust and the breakage fee of US $ 700 million on the deal with CP that CN says it would cover. TCI argues that CN should drop its US railroad lawsuit unless its merger agreement is changed so that it is not conditional on the approval of a voting trust. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Down nine cents to $ 9.91. Cenovus Energy Inc. sells an Alberta production royalty to Topaz Energy Corp. for $ 102 million, the first step in a plan to sell non-core assets to repay its debt following its takeover of Husky Energy Inc. earlier this year. Cenovus says it retained the royalty on its Marten Hills oil assets when it sold them to Headwater Exploration Inc. in December. At the time, he said assets that produced about 2,800 barrels per day of medium gravity oil were sold for $ 35 million in cash, 50 million Headwater shares and 15 million exercisable Headwater warrants. at $ 2 per share with a three-year delay. term. Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix said the sale of non-core assets would help the company meet its year-end 2021 goal of reducing its net debt to less than $ 10 billion. He said the company was weighing assets for a potential sale that could include Husky’s offshore natural gas projects in Asia-Pacific with Chinese partner CNOOC Ltd. in China and Indonesia, and Canadian gas station chain from Husky. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 18, 2021.

