AdventHealth and DispatchHealth Extend Acute Home Care Partnership to New Markets





Home health care startup DispatchHealth has signed a new agreement with AdventHealth to bring alumni technology into homes in Florida and Missouri. Announced Tuesday, the deal builds on an existing Tampa, Florida-based collaboration between the startup and the faith-based health system. It will see new deployments of the service across Floridas Daytona Beach, Ocala and Orlando, as well as the Kansas City metro area. Patients in these markets will be able to use their phone or DispatchHealths app or website to seek acute home medical care for viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure and other conditions of severity, depending on the ‘ad. These treatments and other related tools are brought home shortly after a request is made, do not require a referral, and will soon also be available to patients through AdventHealth’s existing mobile and web interfaces. Lisa Musgrave, AdventHealths vice president of home care and post-acute care administration, said in the announcement that the expansion of the program was a chance to dismantle some of the barriers that prevent patients from AdventHealth to receive appropriate care. RELATED: Mayo and Intermountain Navigate the ‘Wild West’ of Leaving Hospital Home During COVID-19 Pandemic We want to meet people where they are and bring personalized, high-acuity care to our patients’ lounges, Musgrave said in a statement. We are excited to expand our alternative home care offerings to include this high-quality, high-value service and integrate it with other innovations and investments made by AdventHealth in home health. Launched in 2013, DispatchHealth aims to provide an economical and convenient alternative to hospital stays. The company equips and coordinates medical teams trained in emergency care with blood testing laboratories, intravenous fluids and other traditional emergency room equipment for home delivery. Some patients can also be configured with remote monitoring technology and 24/7 emergency call capabilities, providing a more comfortable approach to long-term care. DispatchHealth says its home care model saves clients an average of $ 1,100 to $ 1,700 per acute care visit. It provided care to more than 170,000 patients in 2020 and, during its major $ 200 million Series D funding round in March, was active in 19 markets in 12 states. RELATED: Humana to Invest $ 100 Million in Home Health Startup Heal Many healthcare providers have a strong desire to provide home care, and DispatchHealth can provide a proven platform to rapidly expand care outside the typical clinic and hospital, said Mark Prather, MD , CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth, in a statement. We have been thrilled to be AdventHealth’s partner of choice in providing efficient, convenient and affordable patient care at home. The developing partnership builds on AdventHealths’ commitment to value-based care, and we look forward to expanding the service to even more markets. DispatchHealths high-level partners are not limited to providers alone. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Humana to provide acute home care to member insurance giants with chronic illnesses. Services came first to people living in Colorado and Washington, with plans to expand into markets in Texas, Arizona, and Nevada for the remainder of the year. The Theat-home acute care space was shot in the arm during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly after a november announcement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) outlining regulatory flexibilities for treating patients at home. Notably, another home health technology company, Medically Home, was named the recipient of a strategic $ 100 million investment from the Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente last week. Along with the funds, both systems have said they will massively step up their existing hospital-at-home programs over the coming months.

