Stock market today: stocks fall again as energy sector collapses





Stocks were hit by a second day of selling as the energy sector (-2.3%) retreated after its recent rally and data showed new housing starts fell dramatically in April. “The commodity markets are correcting themselves [and] what sometimes happens is that a surge in prices can undermine demand, ”says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. “This was somewhat on display this morning as the number of new housing starts fell 9.5% (month over month) following the well-documented surge in lumber prices over the past year. year. m / m. “ One bright spot today was Walmart (WMT, + 2.2%), which jumped after the mega-retailer reported stronger-than-expected first quarter results and raised its guidance for the full year. “Walmart was the top performing member of the Dow today based on a positive earnings surprise and the implications that big box stores are going through the coronavirus reopening phase in good condition,” said David Keller, strategist Chief Market Officer at StockCharts.com. “The stock jumped to $ 145 earlier in the day, pushing the stock above key trendline resistance and continuing the rally from a low of around $ 125 in early March. . Walmart is expected to stay above the $ 135 level to continue its current uptrend. The real question for WMT is the sustainability of recent price increases in the face of broad selling pressure on stocks and uncertainty in stocks. economic conditions in the coming months. “

WMT's strength was not sufficient to keep the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the dark, with a decline of 0.8% to 34,060 on the weakness of major oil company Chevron (CVX, -3.0%). the S&P 500 Index followed suit, losing 0.9% to 4,127. Sign up for Kiplinger's free weekly investing email newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations and other investing advice. Other stock market action today: the Nasdaq Composite couldn't hold on to earlier gains, falling 0.6% to 13,303.

couldn’t hold on to earlier gains, falling 0.6% to 13,303. the Russell 2000 fell 0.7% to 2,210.

fell 0.7% to 2,210. Home Depot (HD, -1.0%) reported first quarter earnings and revenue that easily beat estimates. Dow stock has consistently closed lower amid widespread headwinds in the market.

(HD, -1.0%) reported first quarter earnings and revenue that easily beat estimates. Dow stock has consistently closed lower amid widespread headwinds in the market. American crude futures returned 1.2% to $ 65.49 a barrel.

returned 1.2% to $ 65.49 a barrel. Gold futures eked a fractional gain to end at $ 1,868.00 an ounce.

eked a fractional gain to end at $ 1,868.00 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 8.2% to 21.34.

Several top-tier retail revenues this week, with Cisco Systems (CSCO) among the best to watch. Buffett's latest stock picks The most significant announcement in the past 24 hours, at least for buffettologists, was the release of the latest Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) holdings list. Warren Buffett, the famous Berkshire CEO, revealed his company's highly anticipated 13F deposit on Monday evening, showing that the Oracle of Omaha and his team made a lot more sales than buying in the first quarter of 2021. In addition to reversing the course on a Dow stock that Berkshire had just accumulated in the second half of 2020, Buffett continued to take an ax in Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio in the big banks. There were also notable actions on the buyer's side, with "Uncle Warren" increasing his stake in a major grocery chain and opening up a new position, and rightly so, in the insurance industry. To see which stocks Buffett bought and sold to start the year, read on by taking a closer look at the 18 moves he made in his portfolio in the last quarter.







