Squarespace Shares Receive $ 50 Reference Price For NYSE Debut





Website hosting service Squarespace Inc. was attributed a benchmark price of $ 50 a share by the New York Stock Exchange as it prepares for its debut on the stock exchange in a direct listing. Squarespace shares will begin trading on Wednesday without the company raising any capital. As with previous direct listings, the company will not issue new shares at a fixed price. Instead, current investors can simply start selling stocks based on demand when trading opens. The company joins a group of tech-driven companies that have gone public through direct listings, most recently cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Global Inc. and creator of online games Roblox Corp. this year. Palantir Technologies Inc. and Asana Inc. debuted through direct listings last year, following a trail made by Spotify Technology SA and Slack Technologies Inc. before them. Led by Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena, Squarespace competes with publicly traded rivals Wix.com Ltd. and GoDaddy Inc., among others. The New York-based company is backed by investors such as General Atlantic, Index Ventures and Accel. Setting a benchmark price is a prerequisite for trading. Unlike the share price in a standard initial public offering, it is not a direct indicator of the company’s market capitalization, as it is a guide rather than a selling price. Still, at $ 50 a share, Squarespace would have a market value of around $ 6.8 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings, not including employee stock options. Squarespace raised funds in March at a company worth $ 10 billion, an amount that would have included options and similar holdings. While investment banks do not guarantee direct listings like they do with IPOs, they do advise the company on listing. Squarespace works with banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SQSP. Expansion of e-commerce Squarespace had 3.7 million unique subscriptions as of Dec.31 and is expanding beyond web hosting to e-commerce, according to its file. of $ 485 million in 2019, according to its filing. Its e-commerce business generated $ 143 million in revenue in 2020, a 78% increase from the previous year, according to the filing. Its growth plans include expanding its customer base – particularly internationally – and deepening its commercial offerings. The company acquired restaurant service provider Tock for more than $ 400 million in March. Squarespace paid a combination of cash and stock for the Chicago-based company, which provides technology for online reservations, take-out and other services. This follows the 2019 agreements for Unfold Creative LLC and Acuity Scheduling Inc. Squarespace will pursue strategic acquisitions to accelerate key platform, product and marketing initiatives, he said in his brief. Casalena will continue to control the company through its 76% stake in the company’s class B shares, which each carry 10 votes to one for each of the class A shares that will be listed, according to the documents filed. (Updates with income in the eighth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos