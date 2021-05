How a Megadeal reunited CNN’s Jeff Zucker with a powerful old friend

All agreed that Mr. Zaslavs’ takeover increased the odds of Mr. Zucker staying put, perhaps in an expanded role that encompasses more of the combined news and sports assets of Discovery and Warners. Discovery, for example, owns Eurosport, a European network with broadcasting rights for the Olympic Games and major tennis and golf tournaments. They were a great team when they were together at NBC, said Jeff Gaspin, a former president of entertainment at NBCUniversal who worked closely with the two. They will be a formidable team at Warner if Jeff chooses to stay. Today in business Update May 18, 2021, 9:07 p.m. ET The two started at NBC in the late 1980s. They trained under Jack Welch, the chairman of General Electric, which controlled the media company, and rose through the Golden Age. from NBC Must See TV in the 1990s. It was a time when we looked at each other, and we thought anything was possible, Zaslav once said, reflecting on their salad days at NBC. Mr. Zucker eventually became managing director; Mr. Zaslav left to lead Discovery in 2007. Thorny and outspoken, Mr. Zucker is not known for befriending other executives who could become rivals down the road. But he said he and Mr Zaslav grew closer after leaving NBC. Only a handful of guests were invited to Mr. Zuckers’ intimate 50th birthday party in 2015 at a Lower Manhattan hotel; Mr. Zaslav and his wife, Pam, made the cut. In 2019, when Mr. Zaslav presented a career Achievement Award to Mr. Zucker at a Michelin-starred lunch in Midtown Manhattan, he called the president of CNN one of the greatest media leaders of all time. Inside CNN, the reaction to this week’s news of the merger has been happiness and relief. Mr Zuckers loyalists were worried about the prospect of his departure, and rumors were circulating that AT&T, faced with a giant debt burden, would consider selling the highly profitable news network, possibly leaving him in between. hands of an owner less committed to his journalistic mission. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos