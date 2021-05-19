Silvergate completes its share offering program on the market





LA JOLLA, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Silvergate Capital Corporation (Silvergate or the Company) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions for the digital currency industry, today announced the completion of its stock offering “on the market ”previously announced program (the ATM offer). Silvergate announced on March 9, 2021 that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell up to $ 300 million of shares of its Class A common stock, valued at par value of $ 0.01 per share (common stock) from time to time. through the ATM offer. Since the company’s announcement on March 9, 2021, the company has sold a total of 2.79 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $ 300 million and proceeds of $ 295.5 million, net of made commissions and fees. The net proceeds from the ATM offering were used to support the continued growth of Silvergates. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s total consolidated assets were $ 7.8 billion, an increase of approximately $ 2.2 billion, or 38.9%, from December 31, 2020. Silvergates’ continued growth has been driven by significant increases in bank deposits from customers in the digital currency industry. The bank’s average total digital currency deposits in the quarter to date as of April 30, 2021 was $ 8.3 billion, an increase from $ 6.4 billion in the first quarter, while that the daily high and low digital currency deposit levels were $ 10.1 billion and $ 6.8 billion, respectively. Although Silvergate believes that its deposit levels will continue to increase as it grows, no assurance can be given as to the timing or extent of these increases. About Silvergate Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Companys real-time payment platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its suite of customer-centric payment, lending and financing solutions serving a growing class of companies. digital currencies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future. Forward-looking statements Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements about future events or our future performance or financial condition are not facts, but are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and assumptions. These statements do not constitute statements or guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve various risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to many factors. For more information on other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to the Company’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange. United States Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which such statements are made.

