Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IOC, Minda Corp, Shakti Pumps





Shrewd SGX futures traded 82 points lower at 8:20 am, indicating a lukewarm start to Wednesday’s session. Here are the main actions to follow in today’s session: Earnings today: IOC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JK Tire & Industries, Tanla Platforms and Zuari Agro Chemicals are among 25 companies expected to release their March quarter results today. Tata Engines: Major automaker Tata Motors announced a surprise consolidated net loss of Rs 7,605 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly due to asset write-downs at subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). According to a consensus estimate from Bloomberg, Tata Motors was to report a net profit of Rs 2,774.10 crore. READ MORE Axis Bank: The government will sell nearly 2% of the stake in Axis Bank held through the specified commitment of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), a move that is expected to bring in around 3,969 crore to the Treasury in divestment revenue. The government will sell its 1.21 percent or 36 million share stake in Axis Bank with a floor price set at Rs 680 per share. READ MORE Shakti pumps India: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 30.39 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had recorded a loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The lender on Tuesday announced an 86% yoy jump in net income to Rs 136 crore for the last quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021. Blue Star: Cooling product maker Blue Star Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary “Blue Star Climatech” to perform manufacturing and dealing in line with the company’s core business. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 against a net profit of Rs 138.07 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Mind Corp: Auto components maker Minda Corporation reported consolidated after-tax profit of Rs 12.92 crore for the March quarter compared to a loss of Rs 299.78 crore the previous year. Central Bank of India: Lender PSU said its shareholders approved the allocation of preferred shares to the government for a capital injection of Rs 4,800 crore. Ports of Adani: The Competition Commission of India (ICC) has approved the proposed acquisition of an additional 25% stake in Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. JSHL: Jindal Stainless Hisar (JSHL) announced a tripling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 350.65 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly due to the increase in revenue. Jaypee Infratech: Mumbai-based real estate firm Suraksha Group, which is in the race to acquire indebted Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), has written to financial creditors and opposed extending the deadline for submitting bids. Torrent Pharma: Pharmaceutical company Torrent Pharma announced a 3.18% year-over-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly driven by continued business recovery in India and control costs. Infosys, Majesco: IT services company Infosys and Majesco, a cloud insurance software solutions provider, on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration to work together to help joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey. Laxmi Organic Industries: The company will create a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States. JSW Energy: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Hydro Energy, has raised $ 707 million through the issuance of senior secured dollar denominated notes.

