AH Belo Corporation announces reverse stock split

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – AH Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) (the Company) today announced that its board of directors (the common shares, par value of $ 0.01 per share, of the company, based on a reverse stock split ratio of 1 to 4. Companys shareholders authorized the Board to complete the stock split at the Companys 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2021. The stock split of reverse stock is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m. Central Daylight Time on June 8, 2021 (the effective time). Companys Series A common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol AHC and are expected to start trading after the split when the market opens on June 8, 2021.
At the Effective Time, all four shares of the issued and outstanding companies of the Series A common shares and the Series B common shares (and all treasury shares) will convert into one series common share. A and Series B common shares, respectively. . The reverse stock split and related charter amendment will also proportionally reduce the number of authorized common shares of the Company from 125,000,000 to 31,250,000.
The Reverse Stock Split will not affect any rights or preferences in the Series A Common Shares or the Series B Common Shares of Companys. No fractional shares will be issued as part of the reverse stock split. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares will instead receive a cash amount based on the closing price per share of the Series A common shares on the NYSE at the close of business on the trading day preceding the trading date. Effective. The new CUSIP number for the Companys SeriesA common shares after the reverse stock split will be 001 282 300.
Computershare Trust Company, NA (Computershare), the Companys transfer agent, will act as the trading agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders owning Certified Shares will receive a Letter of Transmittal from Computershare with instructions on how to deliver certificates representing pre-split shares. Shareholders should not send their pre-split certificates until they have received a Letter of Transmittal from Computershare. Shareholders with registered shares or who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will not need to take any action.
Additional information on the reverse stock split and the related charter amendment can be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2021.
About A. H. Belo society
AH Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. AH Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a wide range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For more information, visit www.ahbelo.com or send an email to [email protected]
Statements contained in this communication regarding the business prospects of AH Belo Corporations or future economic performance, income, expenses and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements about the expectations of the Company regarding the Reverse Stock Split and its plans to restore NYSE compliance, are forward-looking statements as the term is defined in applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most cases, beyond the control of the company and include changes in the demand for advertising and other economic conditions; consumer tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; obsolescence of technology; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no assurance that the Board of Directors will approve a quarterly dividend in subsequent quarters; as well as other risks described in the Company’s annual report on Form10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.
Contact:
Katy murray
214-977-8869