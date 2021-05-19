Chinese auto retailer climbs 272% on first day of trading





Jiuzi is a new energy vehicle retailer in Hangzhou, China that has a maze of roads. Zhaojiankang / Dreamstime



Chinese auto seller shares



Jiuzi Holdings



climbed 272% on their first day of trading. Jiuzi stock (ticker: JZXN) opened Tuesday afternoon at $ 45, nine times its offer price, on the Nasdaq. The shares peaked at $ 49.01, before falling and closing at $ 18.62, up 272% from their IPO price. The retailer continues the trend of Chinese companies to skyrocket from their first day of trading on the US stock exchanges.



UTime



(UTME), a China-based mobile phone manufacturer, climb 875% in April when it opened on the Nasdaq.



Cloopen Group Holding,

(RAAS), a cloud communications service provider in Beijing, jumped 200% in February when it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Jiuzi’s exciting debut also comes amid a correction in the IPO market. Last week, three companies made their deals after a massive sell-off in the market. Only a trio of companies list their stocks this week: Squarespace, Procore Technology and Oatly Group. Jiuzis’ IPO was a long time coming. The Hangzhou, China, company filed confidentially for an IPO in July 2020. He fixed the terms in November, planning to offer 5 million shares of $ 4 to $ 5 each. Late Monday, Jiuzi raised $ 26 million after selling 5.2 million shares at $ 5 a share. Boustead Securities is the underwriter of the transaction. Jiuzi franchises and operates retail stores in China that sell new energy vehicles, according to a prospectus. Almost all of the cars he sells are battery-powered, but some are rechargeable as well. The company has 31 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store in China. The business is profitable. Jiuzi reported $ 3.4 million in revenue for the fiscal year ended Oct.31, 2020, compared to $ 3.2 million in profit for the same period in 2019. Revenue increased nearly 3% to 8.2 million dollars in 2020, a flyer said. Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]

