Business
Teens can trade for free with Fidelity. What parents should know
Fidelity Investments is expanding its free investment accounts to a new group: teens.
With permission and parental guidance, of course.
The investment firm announced on Tuesday the Fidelity Youth Account, a brokerage account specially designed to help children aged 13 to 17 invest, save and spend. The accounts are available for teenagers whose parents or guardians have Fidelity accounts and allow young people to save, as well as buy and sell stocks listed in the United States, most exchange-traded funds and funds Fidelity mutual funds.
The account comes with a debit card and allows teens to trade without account fees or commissions. Parents are able to monitor activity, which Fidelity says will help stimulate conversations about personal finance and invest with their children.
“Our goal for the Fidelity Youth account is to encourage young Americans to learn by doing and foster meaningful family conversations about financial topics,” said Jennifer Samalis, senior vice president of acquisitions and loyalty at Fidelity Investments, in a press release. When the teen turns 18, the account will switch to a standard brokerage account.
The advantages of having this account
Young investors have increasingly jumped into the market, plunging into the GameStop frenzy or capturing dogecoins.
But few investment firms cater to children, even Robinhood, the popular online trading platform, requires users to be 18 or older.
“Anything that sparks a conversation about personal finance in your home is great,” said certified financial planner Tom Henske, financial advisor for Fifth Avenue Financial in New York City. “Anything that gets your kids to talk about it or take an interest in it only bodes well for the long haul.”
Using an account like Fidelity’s can be a great opportunity to teach your child how to develop good financial habits and give them some experience in this area. The Fidelity account gives children more independence than other custody accounts, which is also positive, according to Yanely Espinal, director of education outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance.
“It’s so exciting as a teenager to have this agency and access your account,” Espinal said. She added that it was positive that the Fidelity account had no fees and no minimum balances, as so many young people don’t realize that these penalties can lead to savings.
“You end up learning the hard way,” she said of other accounts.
This experience of practicing saving, spending, and investing in a supervised environment with more guardrails is something that is often lacking in personal finance education if teens have it at all.
“We tried to teach [kids] about money with no money, ”Henske said.
Starting early with strong personal finance habits and learning to invest, including the lingo, will help kids in the long run.
“The reason you invest is that you are trying to beat inflation and you are doing it using compound interest,” Henske said, adding that these are “two of the most important things children need to learn”.
The disadvantages of letting your child invest
Of course, there are possible downsides to letting your children trade in the stock market. While exposure to risky assets can increase wealth over time, it also opens up the possibility of losses for investors.
Henske’s only fear is that Fidelity’s platform will make more young investors focus on buying and selling individual stocks.
“It’s not practical,” he said. “As advisors to clients, we don’t even buy individual stocks, we buy ETFs, funds, managed accounts, things like that.”
“So why do we spend so much time trying to teach children how to buy and sell an individual stock when they will never use it in the future?”
He fears that the losses will have a psychological impact on children and dissuade them from investing.
To be sure, there are certain limits to help protect children from undue loss. There is an account limit of $ 30,000, according to Fidelity. Additionally, teens will not be able to trade options or margin, tools popular on other platforms that increase risk. And teens can also trade ETFs and mutual funds through Fidelity, as well as stocks.
“I’m glad they don’t allow stock options,” Espinal said, adding that it can be dangerous and should only be available to more advanced investors.
Even if teens get caught up in stock picking, it might be best for them to make financial mistakes early on and in those kinds of accounts, according to Henske.
On the one hand, the stakes will likely be much lower. “Better to make a mistake with $ 250 than $ 250,000,” he said.
Mistakes also give parents the opportunity to discuss money with their teens and share their own mistakes.
“I think it helps to be vulnerable and to say that I made the same mistake,” Henske said. “We’ve all made financial mistakes.”
Of course, the Fidelity account is very specific. For kids under 13, a general savings account is probably the best option, Henske said. And, if you have a teenager who has earned an income, through employment or self-employment, a Roth investment retirement account would be the first choice because it helps the child think about investing for the long term.
But, for a teenager who has no income and wants to invest, an account like Fidelity’s may be the right solution.
Invest with your teenager
Using an account like Fidelity’s can be a great way to foster a dialogue about money with your teenager and even learn more about finances together.
While Fidelity’s youth account will offer educational information about saving, investing, and spending, using the product doesn’t mean outsourcing parenting, according to Henske.
“You have to be involved,” he said, adding that he had a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old and considers learning to make money and investing to be essential to their development.
Parents of teens who have investment accounts should show up often to find out how they are doing and what decisions they are making, Henske said. He also suggested that parents co-invest with their teens by giving them some money to get started.
“It gives you permission as the owner to say, ‘What’s going on? “, He said.
