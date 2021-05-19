Viohalco SA: subsidiary, ElvalHalcor submits its trading update for the first quarter of 2021 to the Athens Stock Exchange





REGULATED INFORMATION INTERNAL INFORMATION VIOHALCO SA PRESS RELEASE Brussels, May 18, 2021 The attached information constitutes regulated information within the meaning of the Belgian law of August 2, 2002 and the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007 relating to the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market. Viohalco subsidiary ElvalHalcor submits its commercial update for the first quarter of 2021 to the Athens Stock Exchange Strong points Dynamic revenue increase of 22.1%

Operational profitability (a-EBITDA) increased by 28.1% to 41.9 million euros compared to Q1-20 The year 2021 has got off to a dynamic start, after the strong last quarter of 2020, with demand picking up in most sectors and, in some cases, even exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The recovery in the automotive and transportation industry, which had lagged the previous year, mainly affecting the aluminum segment, was particularly strong. As a result, sales volumes increased 10.5%, mainly driven by aluminum, followed by rolled copper and copper alloy products. Market optimism and strong demand led to higher metal prices in the LME, with the average copper price standing at 7,062 EUR / t (38.2% increase from Q1-20) and the average price of aluminum amounting to 1741 EUR / t (13.6% increase compared to Q1-20). The combination of increased volumes and metal prices resulted in Q1 21 revenue of € 647.3 million, up 22.1% versus revenue of 530.3 million for Q1 20. ElvalHalcor’s adjusted consolidated income before taxes, interest, depreciation, amortization, metal income and other incidental expenses (a-EBITDA), which more closely reflects operating profitability, was directly affected by the increase in sales volumes and increased by 28.1%, reaching 41.9 million euros against 32.7 million euros for the same period of the previous year. The upward trend in metals prices affected the accounting results of the metal, which reached a profit of 26.3 million euros in Q1 21 against a loss of 11.8 million euros in Q1 20. Supported by the positive result of the metal, the gross margin increased to 68.7 million euros against EUR 24.7 million for the first three months of 2020. In addition, it should be noted that the protection of staff and stakeholders of the company against the effects of the pandemic continued on a regular basis, with 1.1 million euros of expenses included in the consolidated results. In this context, the consolidated result before taxes, interest and depreciation (EBITDA) amounts to 67.1 million euros compared to 20.1 euros for the respective previous period of 2020. Finally, profit after tax amounted to 36.0 million euros compared to a profit of 0.8 million euros in Q1-20, profit after tax and minority interests reaching 34.8 million euros in Q1 21 or 0.0927 euros per share compared to 0.9 million euros in Q1 20 or 0.0025 EUR per share. The amounts in T1 21 Q1 20 thousands EUR Returned 647,323 530,300 Gross profit 68,717 24,715 EBITDA 67,061 20,061 a-EBITDA 41 885 32 742 ΕΒΙΤ 50 684 5,046 Net financial result (7,152) (5,917) Profit before tax 44,490 (418) Profit after taxes 35,989 786 Profit after tax and not 34,778 937 majority interests Earnings per share 0.0927 0.0025 ElvalHalcor’s Q1 2021 trading update available on its corporate websiteto place www.elvalhalcor.com About Viohalco Viohalco is the Belgium-based holding company of a number of leading metal processing companies in Europe. It is listed on Euronext Brussels (VIO) and the Athens Stock Exchange (BIO). Viohalco subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture of aluminum, copper, cables, steel and steel tubing, and are committed to the sustainable development of quality, innovative and value-added products and solutions for a dynamic global customer base. . With production sites in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, North Macedonia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the UK, Viohalco’s companies collectively generate an annual turnover of 3, 85 billion euros. Viohalco’s portfolio includes a segment dedicated to technology and R&D. In addition, Viohalco and its companies own real estate investment properties, mainly in Greece, which generate additional income through their business development. For more information, please visit our website at www.viohalco.com. Warning Viohalco SA published this content on May 18, 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unchanged, on May 18, 2021 03:47:00 PM UTC. Publicnow 2021 All news from VIOHALCO SA Sales 2020 3,850 M

4,708 M

4,708 M 2020 net income 21.5 M

26.3 M

26.3 M Net debt 2020 1,582 M

1,935 M

1,935 M P / E ratio 2020 44.7x Yield 2020 0.54% Capitalization 1,269 M

1,549 M

1,551 M EV / Sales 2019 0.61x EV / Sales 2020 0.66x Number of employees 9,402 Floating 20.6% Duration: Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max.



Period: Day Week

Trends in technical analysis VIOHALCO SA Short term Medium term Long term Tendencies Bullish Bullish Bullish Evolution of the income statement Please enable JavaScript in your browser settings to use dynamic graphics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos